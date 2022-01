COCHRAN, Ga. — Even after the Bleckley County Royals had finished their performance in the 2021 GHSA Cheerleading State Championships, the waiting game had only just begun. “We had hit, but so did every other team in our division," said senior Gabbi Ragan. "And so it was very nerve wracking, like 'Wow did we really do good enough to win?' And then when they called our name; it was like 'Wow, we really did that!' Super unbelievable.”

COCHRAN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO