Soup season is in full swing and Trader Joe's wants to help you celebrate with its new Organic Split Pea Soup. For years, Trader Joe's has offered a reliably delicious Organic Split Pea Soup in a handy carton format. While that soup was rich and thick, the brand recently decided to make it even better by developing a new and improved Trader Joe’s Organic Split Pea Soup. Just like the previous version, this soup is organic and vegan-friendly. However, this new and improved version is also gluten-free and kosher. The new version also has a more satisfying flavor and is healthier than any other split pea soup the brand has offered. As Trader Joe's puts it "Each spoonful is tremendously thick in texture and scrumptiously full-flavored — a perfect soup for making you feel warm and cozy from the inside out."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO