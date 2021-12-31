ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five unexpected events that could shock the markets in 2022

By Matthew Lynn
moneyweek.com
 2 days ago

A new variant of Covid-19; a scandal swirling around Boris Johnson – there are lots of things that we can be sure will happen during 2022. Investors will have already taken them in their stride, but what are the unexpected twists, the surprises that no one saw coming? With an obvious...

moneyweek.com

AFP

Macron takes EU reins as election looms

France takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union on Saturday, affording President Emmanuel Macron the chance to pose as the EU's de facto leader in the run-up to national elections in April. -  Each European country gets a chance at holding the rotating presidency of the Council, which gives the member state an opportunity to set the official agenda for fellow leaders in the bloc -- within limits -- and organise meetings of ministers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

Economists question whether China will ever overtake the U.S. as the top global economy

Some experts have questioned the narrative that China will "inevitably" overtake the U.S. as the top economic power in the world. China has set its sights on overtaking the U.S. through the symbolic gesture of its GDP surpassing that of the U.S., with 2020 providing a humbling opportunity as the U.S. economy shrank due to lockdowns and issues emerging out of the pandemic. The drop represented a relative gain of $1 trillion, putting China’s economy at $6.2 trillion behind the U.S.
BUSINESS
AFP

Euro marks 20 eventful years

The euro on Saturday marked 20 years since people began to use the single European currency, overcoming initial doubts, price concerns and a debt crisis to spread across the region. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called the euro "a true symbol for the strength of Europe" while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde described it as "a beacon of stability and solidity around the world". Euro banknotes and coins came into circulation in 12 countries on January 1, 2002, greeted by a mix of enthusiasm and scepticism from citizens who had to trade in their Deutsche marks, French francs, pesetas and liras. The euro is now used by 340 million people in 19 nations, from Ireland to Germany to Slovakia.
ECONOMY
AFP

Macron hopes for EU 'turning point' in NY address

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that 2022 should be a "turning point" for the European Union, in an national address just four months from elections. The pro-EU 44-year-old, who is a narrow favourite for re-election in April, hailed the EU's role in securing vaccines against Covid-19 for the continent and in providing funds for national stimulus plans which are set to be rolled out in 2022. "The year 2022 must be a turning point for Europe," he said in a 13-minute speech recorded in the garden of the Elysee presidential palace. "Our continent has been decried so much in recent years. They say it's divided, incapable of collective projects, in the process of becoming a historical irrelevance." The Covid-19 crisis "has demonstrated that our Europe can be not only useful but also a source of hope," he said.
POLITICS
CNBC

Gold marks yearly dip as central banks seek to wean economy off stimulus

Gold faces 'downhill battle' amid rate hikes in 2022- analyst. Gold prices marked their biggest yearly decline since 2015, hemmed in by a resurgent dollar as investors prepared to usher in a new year in which the money supply could be tightened even as the threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant lingers.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
STOCKS
The Independent

Europe's shared notes and coins turn 20 at New Year's

The European Central Bank is celebrating the 20th anniversary of euro notes and coins as member countries wrestle with the pandemic's impact on the economy and the European Union forges a new level of financial cooperation to help boost the recovery. The event is being marked at midnight New Year's Eve with a light display in blue and yellow, the colors of the EU, projected on its skyscraper headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. The introduction of notes and coins in 12 countries on Jan. 1, 2002, was a massive logistical undertaking that followed up on the introduction of the euro...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

It's not China that's playing divide & rule against the West

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that China is seeking to play a ?divide and rule? game against western nations. But he seems to miss the point, as it is not Beijing that does this. "We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing...
POLITICS
Reuters

China is the ghost at the U.S. antitrust feast

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The American approach to merger rules has for a while been focused on keeping China out. But President Joe Biden’s new tactic of slowing down corporate consolidation might hand Beijing a gift in disguise. Or at least, U.S. business chiefs are likely to argue as much as they pursue big deals in 2022.
FOREIGN POLICY
moneyweek.com

How my stock trading tips fared in 2021

While the US and UK markets rose steadily in 2021, several sectors suffered great volatility, leading to some painful reversals for this column. But the wins outnumbered the losses, with the current profits on my ongoing positions more than offsetting the losses on the tips that had to be closed.
STOCKS
Foreign Policy

U.S.-China Relations Hit a Nadir in 2021

Relations between the world’s two largest economic powers, the United States and China, are at lows not seen since the aftermath of 1989’s Tiananmen Square massacre. China’s human rights abuses, especially in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, border aggressiveness, and “wolf warrior” diplomacy, combined with the Trump administration’s legacy and the ongoing pandemic, have left bilateral relations at a nadir.
FOREIGN POLICY

