ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Leandro, CA

San Leandro offers residents way to rid themselves of unwanted holiday lights

By Keith Burbank, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

San Leandro residents can recycle their unwanted holiday lights through Jan. 14 at the Public Works Service Center, city officials...

localnewsmatters.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Leandro, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
City
San Leandro, CA
San Leandro, CA
Government
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Santa Cruz County will expand its COVID-19 testing capacity next week due to overwhelming demand, the county said Thursday. With the highly contagious omicron variant driving a spike in new...
FELTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Holiday Lights#Fluorescent Lamps
LocalNewsMatters.org

S.F.-Marin Food Bank, faced with rising prices and demand, races to meet fundraising goal

Officials with the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank said their organization is urgently seeking funds as it continues to face challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Issues with labor shortages, increased transportation costs and food prices, and food scarcity have intensified over the last year, hindering the organization’s ability to provide people in need with groceries, food bank officials said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
LocalNewsMatters.org

Omicron spread forces Contra Costa County officials to rescind exceptions to indoor mask mandate

Contra Costa Health Services announced Tuesday a new health order requiring masks in all public indoor places without exceptions for certain indoor settings. With the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant circulating through the county, the county decided to no longer make exceptions for fully vaccinated public speakers and performers, and fully vaccinated groups of 100 or fewer people that were allowed to remove their face coverings under controlled conditions.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy