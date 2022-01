After a record warm 2021 and the second warmest December on record, we finally see cold air on the move. The cold air has been locked across the northern Rockies is now moving over the central US. We start to see more seasonable chill by tonight as the winds increase from the northwest and we dip into the 20s. At the same time, a coastal low will lift north tonight. This storm will be mainly rain for the Carolina coast until it reaches the Chesapeake Bay area where it will switch to wet snow later tonight. The best chances for accumulating snow will be across northern Virginia, eastern Maryland, Delaware and southern New Jersey.

