Sixteen more cases here

Sixteen new cases of the coronavirus were reported by the Crawford County Health Department Thursday.

They included two young boys, one teenage girl, two men and three women in their 20s, three men and one woman in their 30s, a woman in her 40s, and man and woman in their 60s and a woman in her 80s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with their close contacts.

A total of 3,422 cases have been reported here since the start of the pandemic and 52 people have died here.

More than 2.1 million Illinois residents have tested positive for the disease since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. More than 30,000 have died from COVID-19.