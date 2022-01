MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of MLGW customers are without power due to the severe storms across the Mid-South. As of 2:54 p.m. Sunday, 7547 customers have no electricity with 53 outages. According to the MLGW, crews are working on bringing the lights back on. For more information click here...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO