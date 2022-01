Few names stand out more in the world of supercars than Gordon Murray. This is the man responsible for motoring legends such as the McLaren F1, the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, and a slew of Brabham racing cars throughout the 70s and 80s. These days Murray keeps himself, and his employees busy by chasing automotive perfection, and the Gordon Murray T.50 is the current apple of his eye. In his latest video, we get a behind the scenes peek at the workings of Gordon Murray Automotive, further insight into the mind of a living legend, and we even get to see the T.50 being thrashed on public roads.

CARS ・ 16 DAYS AGO