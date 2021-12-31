ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Thomas Tuchel Escapes FA Investigation After Referee Critisicm Following Chelsea vs Brighton

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has escaped an investigation after he criticised referee Mike Dean following the Blues' draw vs Brighton, according to reports.

Romelu Lukaku's opener was cancelled out late on by a Danny Welbeck goal as the sides shared a point.

As per Mail Sport, Tuchel has avoided an FA investigatiom after questioning the impartiality of Dean but has been 'reminded of his responsibilities' after his post match comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDHFP_0dZjUBNn00
IMAGO / PA Images

What did Tuchel say about Dean?

When asked about Chelsea being denied a penalty, Tuchel said: "A horrible decision from the referee. It's a clear penalty for 2-0. Not even checked. Everything against us."

The manager then continued to further criticise the referee after Mason Mount was penalised before putting the ball into the Brighton net, with Dean blowing for a foul early.

"The ball is going into the net, why does he need to whistle before the ball is over the line? Why? We have VAR to check, why can we not wait? If he decides then it is a foul then decide it but why is he so sure? Does he want to keep the tension up?" he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOQvx_0dZjUBNn00
IMAGO / Focus Images

However, Tuchel has escaped without a fine or further sanctions from the Football Association, who will reprimand the German and remind him of his responsibilities as a head coach.

The Mail report: "The FA examined the German's comments on Thursday morning to consider whether the remarks crossed their threshold for disciplinary procedures. But having escaped a formal investigation, the FA have deemed Tuchel's outburst severe enough to write to the 48-year-old to remind him of his responsibilities."

Chelsea faace Liverpool next in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on January 2nd.

The Independent

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea striker’s interview ‘brings noise’ and is ‘not helpful’, says Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said he did not like Romelu Lukaku’s decision to speak out about his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge, claiming the striker’s comments were a “surprise” and “not helpful”. Lukaku gave an interview with Sky Italy, which was published on Thursday after it was recorded three weeks ago, in which he said he was “not happy” with Tuchel and the system he has been asked to play in at Chelsea following his move from Inter Milan last summer. The publication of the Belgian international’s comments came after Chelsea more dropped points in the Premier League title...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Danny Welbeck
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Mason Mount
blackchronicle.com

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel slams unhelpful ‘noise’

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said he fears Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview could destabilise his side’s season and that he was surprised over the striker’s claim he is unhappy at the club. In a conversation with Sky Sport Italia recorded three weeks ago but released on Thursday, Lukaku...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Brighton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Brighton and Hove Albion will be looking to continue their strong away form when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.The Seagulls have lost only one of their nine away matches so far this season, and have earned impressive draws after going behind at both Anfield and Stamford Bridge.While Graham Potter’s men have occupied a top-half place since the start of the season, Everton have tumbled down the table after a decent opening few fixtures, with Rafael Benítez fighting to keep his side in the Premier League and for his own job.LIVE: Follow live coverage of the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Liverpool trio forced to miss Chelsea clash amid suspected Covid cases

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to suspected positive Covid-19 tests.The trio missed out for a Reds side who were already without boss Jurgen Klopp after another suspected positive Covid test.Liverpool confirmed on Saturday that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders would take charge at Stamford Bridge but were forced into further withdrawals on Sunday in the build-up to kick-off.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolWhile Chelsea elected to omit Romelu Lukaku after recently admitting his unhappiness in west London, Liverpool arrived at Stamford Bridge with a host of their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel admits to recent ‘bump in development’ at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea will keep refining their tactical blueprint in a bid to shake off December’s “bump in development”.The Chelsea boss hailed his side’s graft but lamented the string of recent home draws that have allowed Manchester City to open up an eight-point lead at the Premier League summit.The Blues will host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with Chelsea’s first New Year’s resolution to stop leaking goals that turn wins into disappointing draws.Chelsea have drawn four of their last five home league encounters, with the west Londoners’ German coach admitting the Blues head into 2022 in high...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel is set to hold crisis talks with Romelu Lukaku on Monday after the Chelsea boss dropped the striker for clash against Liverpool following controversial interview

Thomas Tuchel will hold crisis talks with Romelu Lukaku on Monday after the Chelsea boss axed the club’s record-signing for the pulsating draw against Liverpool. Lukaku was completely omitted from the match-day squad on Sunday as the fall-out from his unauthorised interview with Sky Sport Italy in which he confessed to being unhappy at Chelsea took a fresh twist.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

