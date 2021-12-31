Report: Thomas Tuchel Escapes FA Investigation After Referee Critisicm Following Chelsea vs Brighton

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has escaped an investigation after he criticised referee Mike Dean following the Blues' draw vs Brighton, according to reports.

Romelu Lukaku's opener was cancelled out late on by a Danny Welbeck goal as the sides shared a point.

As per Mail Sport, Tuchel has avoided an FA investigatiom after questioning the impartiality of Dean but has been 'reminded of his responsibilities' after his post match comments.

What did Tuchel say about Dean?

When asked about Chelsea being denied a penalty, Tuchel said: "A horrible decision from the referee. It's a clear penalty for 2-0. Not even checked. Everything against us."

The manager then continued to further criticise the referee after Mason Mount was penalised before putting the ball into the Brighton net, with Dean blowing for a foul early.

"The ball is going into the net, why does he need to whistle before the ball is over the line? Why? We have VAR to check, why can we not wait? If he decides then it is a foul then decide it but why is he so sure? Does he want to keep the tension up?" he said.

However, Tuchel has escaped without a fine or further sanctions from the Football Association, who will reprimand the German and remind him of his responsibilities as a head coach.

The Mail report: "The FA examined the German's comments on Thursday morning to consider whether the remarks crossed their threshold for disciplinary procedures. But having escaped a formal investigation, the FA have deemed Tuchel's outburst severe enough to write to the 48-year-old to remind him of his responsibilities."

Chelsea faace Liverpool next in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on January 2nd.

