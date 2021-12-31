ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

What deals could be done by Premier League teams in the transfer window?

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPmwr_0dZjTxH600

The Premier League transfer window opens on New Year’s Day and it remains to be seen what impact coronavirus will have on business.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five top-flight clubs who have good reason to be tempted into the market.

Reds want Ralf revolution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCh1Z_0dZjTxH600
Amadou Haidara could be keen on a reunion with United’s interim boss Ralf Rangnick (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Ralf Rangnick, appointed interim boss in November, has said it would be difficult to bring in players who are guaranteed to improve his squad in January. But United fans are still hoping for significant movement as he bids to fine-tune his gegenpressing methods. RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara and Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara are reported targets, while Anthony Martial has told United he wants to leave and reports suggest Jesse Lingard could also be on his way.

Absent trio may force Klopp’s hand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WyvDn_0dZjTxH600
Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah, left, for up to a month (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool made only one first-team signing in the summer – defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig – and although boss Jurgen Klopp has said he will not be looking to replace Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita while they are on African Nations Cup duty this month, the club continue to be linked with possible January moves for the likes of Wolves full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, plus Barcelona pair Ronald Araujo and Philippe Coutinho.

Conte war chest to sharpen Spurs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXzKN_0dZjTxH600
Antonio Conte is expected to bring in several of his own players (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Boss Antonio Conte has been handed £150million to spend on team strengthening, it has been reported, with Inter Milan quartet Nicola Barella, Stefan de Vrij, Lautaro Martinez and Marcelo Brozovic at the top of his wish-list. Since Conte’s arrival at the start of November, speculation has mounted over the futures of Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele as the Italian gets to grips with the overhaul he says is required, but he has since said that Winks will remain at the club.

Bielsa must bite bullet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45nUco_0dZjTxH600
Kalvin Phillips, centre, is likely to be sidelined until the end of February (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Leeds’ second season in the top flight has been undermined by a catalogue of injuries and the continued absence of key players such as Kalvin Phillips could persuade boss Marcelo Bielsa to reinforce his depleted squad. Bielsa, without 10 first-team players last month, is no fan of the January window, but that will not have stopped director of football Victor Orta’s search for recruits and a long list of midfielders from across Europe have been linked with the club.

Magpies sat on pot of gold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZf6P_0dZjTxH600
Newcastle fans celebrated outside St James’ Park when the club takeover was announced (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Newcastle fans felt they had won the jackpot when Saudi Arabia-backed Public Investment Fund completed its £305m takeover of the club in October and manager Eddie Howe is expected to be handed a sizeable sum in his bid to save them from relegation. With players such as Wilfried Zaha, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Lingard at the top of the bookmakers’ list of their most likely January signings, excitement could reach fever pitch.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Antonio Conte says Hugo Lloris ‘loves Tottenham and Tottenham loves him’

Antonio Conte insisted Hugo Lloris “loves Tottenham and Tottenham loves him” following the club’s hard-fought 1-0 victory at Watford on New Year’s Day. Davinson Sanchez’s last-gasp winner ensured Spurs left with all three points, but they had looked set to be frustrated again as they struggled to make the breakthrough against the Hornets despite dominating possession and having a number of chances at Vicarage Road.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Amadou Haidara
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Boubacar Kamara
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Jesse Lingard
Person
Philippe Coutinho
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City facing best Arsenal team since I came to England – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be facing the best Arsenal team since he arrived in England six years ago when they head to north London on New Year’s Day.City moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night.But Arsenal have sneaked quietly into the top four on the back of four-straight victories under Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta Guardiola also feels the Gunners will be missing their “most important player” in Arteta, who will be absent from the touchline due to Covid-19.“Maybe right now we are going to face one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#The Premier League#United#Rb Leipzig#Spurs#Italian
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s pic-n-mix approach could solve Manchester United’s midfield problem for now

Central midfield. The number sixes. The double pivot. Call it whatever you want, it is Manchester United’s problem position – the area of the pitch where they appear to have many possible solutions but no obvious answer. Despite Ralf Rangnick having several options at his disposal, on the eve of the January window opening, it is generally accepted that he is in desperate need of reinforcements.After all, the centre of midfield also happens to be an extremely important part of Rangnick’s trusted 4-2-2-2 system. It is quite literally the ‘pivot’ on which the rest of the team operates. It ...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp confident Liverpool have plenty of time to catch Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains confident they have plenty of time to catch Manchester City The defending Premier League champions could open up a 12-point gap over their rivals with victory over Arsenal on Saturday but Klopp’s side could halve that as they have two matches in hand.One of those is against fellow chasers Chelsea on Sunday but the Reds boss does not believe his players have to worry too much at this point as the decisive moment in the title race is still a couple of months away.“If we had won against Leicester (they suffered their second defeat of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte warns January window alone will not turn Spurs into challengers

Antonio Conte has warned that it will take more than the January transfer window to turn his side into Premier League challengers.Conte is planning a meeting with chairman Daniel Levy and football managing director Fabio Paratici to discuss the plans for January, having made his initial assessments on his squad.The Italian has been vocal about extra quality being required despite lifting an under-performing squad into the top-four race.Several key additions over the next few weeks could help Spurs push towards Champions League qualification, but Conte says there is no quick fix that will see the club make ground on Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Independent

Scott McTominay provides the spark as Manchester United ease past Burnley

After something of a glum Christmas, characterised by Covid outbreaks and that dismal showing at St James’ Park, Ralf Rangnick can at least celebrate the new year with three points and a good win. Three goals in the opening 35 minutes sent Manchester United on their way to the biggest and best win of Rangnick’s interim spell so far, as relegation-threatened Burnley were swatted aside at Old Trafford.An early breakthrough by the excellent Scott McTominay was followed by a Ben Mee own goal and customary Cristiano Ronaldo strike before the interval. Aaron Lennon pulled one back in reply but it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side's crucial match against Chelsea will go ahead on Sunday despite three new coronavirus cases in his camp as another Premier League fixture was called off. Klopp refused to name the players on Friday as they were awaiting test results but forward Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker were absent from pictures released by Liverpool of a club training session. Both sides will regard the match at Stamford Bridge as a must-win game as they seek to keep pace with defending champions Manchester City, who are eight points clear at the top. "We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it's not so cool at the moment," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City player ratings: Bukayo Saka shines despite late Gunners defeat

Arsenal suffered a late 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in an entertaining New Year’s Day clash in the Premier League.The Gunners made a fast start as they looked to build on their good recent form, though it was City who almost opened the scoring as Ruben Dias nodded a cross just wide.When the breakthrough came it was at the other end, a low finish from Bukayo Saka, while Gabriel Martinelli almost curled in a second before the interval.After the break it was a rapid turnaround though: Granit Xhaka fouled Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez netted the resulting penalty, before Gabriel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Manchester City extended their winning run in the Premier League to 11 matches as they came from behind to beat 10-man Arsenal in a wild and controversial match at the Emirates. Rodri scrambled in a late winner in the 93rd winner to put leaders City 11 points clear of Chelsea and 12 points clear of Liverpool ahead of their meeting at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. It came after Arsenal had taken a deserved lead through Bukayo Saka, before the contest turned in an eventful spell early in the second half. City were awarded a penalty following a VAR review when...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy