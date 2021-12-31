ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ANSTO Fights Labelling Fraud by Australian Seafood Industry

The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (ANSTO) has tested a scanner that identifies...

sldinfo.com

Shaping an Australian Space Industrial Eco-System for Defence and Security

Sovereign Australian space requires an Australian industrial space eco-system to be shaped and enhanced. Crafting, shaping, and building out an Australian space industry able to provide for sovereign capabilities for the Australian government decision makers is based on the enhanced opportunities in commercial space. Nick Leake, head of satellite and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
industryglobalnews24.com

Australian Companies Preferring Metals Over Oil

With ESG investments increasing exponentially and climate protection awareness growing all over the world, the end of the oil and gas era seems close. This has pushed mining companies to align their capital with reduction pledges for gas emissions. Rio Tinto sold its entire thermal coals portfolio in Queensland to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Scottish seafood industry to benefit from £100k training fund

Scottish seafood businesses are set to benefit from a £100,000 scheme to help upskill and train employees to support industry growth. Launched today (December 20) by Seafood Scotland – with funding from the National Transition Training Fund and Skills Development Scotland (SDS)– the ‘Business Improvement Programme’​ will provide bespoke training packages to companies catered to their needs.
INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Interim Trade Deal Between India and Australia

Australia and India have sped up negotiations on an interim trade deal that will soon be followed by a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). A virtual meeting was held last Tuesday between the Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and Dan Tehan from the ministry of trade, tourism, and investment to review the negotiations.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Labelling#Science And Technology#Ansto#Australian
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Laminated Labels Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2028

Laminated Labels Market 2022 Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2028. “Global Laminated Labels Market 2022“ research report discussed the current and future trends of the market in both current and emerging markets. The Market report Helps to realign the business strategies by highlighting the business priorities. It highlights on the segment expected to dominate the industry and market. It forecast the regions expected to witness the fastest growth. This Laminated Labels Market report is a collection of important information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry across the value chain. Furthermore, the Global Laminated Labels Market report also gives the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and Segments.
MARKETS
protocol.com

China’s top influencer was fined $210 million and erased online

China’s top ecommerce influencer Huang Wei, commonly known as Viya, was fined 1.341 billion RMB ($210 million) for tax evasion, the local taxation authority said Monday, and her social media accounts, which have more than 120 million followers combined, have been taken down. For more coverage of the people,...
CHINA
The Independent

Australian wellness influencer arrested for fraud after allegedly conning investors

An Australian wellness influencer has been arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly duping investors of her online business out of AU$1m (approximately £536,858).Bianca Cheah, a model and founder of online health brand Sporteluxe, was detained by the Australian Border Force at Sydney Airport at 7.30am on Friday.Prior to the arrest, she had been in Los Angeles. According to the Herald Sun, Cheah is understood to have been expecting the authorities at the airport before she was handed over to NSW Police.Cheah, who had more than 1.3m followers on Instagram before the arrest – the number has since dropped to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Industrial Label Market Research Report 2021 (Covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India and etc) | Cannon, 3M, Henkel

Market research on most trending report Global “Industrial Label” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Industrial Label market state of affairs. The Industrial Label marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Industrial Label report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Industrial Label Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
The Independent

Prime Minister Morrison upbeat amid Australia virus surge

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said his country's health system can cope with the new wave of coronavirus infections as Victoria state reported a record number of new cases and hospitalizations surged in New South Wales Morrison spoke in two television interviews before Monday’s figures were released.Victoria reported 8,577 new cases, a record for the state which eclipsed the previous peak of 7,442 on New Year’s Day.New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, saw a slight decline in case numbers from a record 22,577 on Saturday to 20,794 on Monday. But the number of people in hospitals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

Meet the Founders of the Black-Owned Wine Label Disrupting the Wine and Spirits Industry

What started out as a genuine passion and curiosity about wine and its rich history has turned into a new wine label curated to enhance and educate the Black community. Howard University alum Aaron “Michael” Coad and Terrence “Lavelle” Low founded Michael Lavelle Wines, a luxury private wine label, on Juneteenth of 2020 after recognizing a void in culturally relevant wine craftsmanship offered to millennials and minority audiences. Aiming to change the way people of color experience wine, the founders partnered with Sommelier Devin Kennedy and Brandon Crump, a client service and operations specialist. Now, the four friends are working to disrupt the predominantly white-owned industry that, according to Bloomberg, had less than 1 percent of Black ownership (out of 8,000 winemakers, negociants, and brand owners) in the U.S. in 2020.
DRINKS
thesungazette.com

Almond conference focuses on growing global demand

SACRAMENTO – With water shortages, crippling port disruptions, soaring costs and price declines slashing profitability, almond growers face uphill battles that could test their viability in the coming year. But they should not lose sight of their accomplishments, said Richard Waycott, president and CEO of the Almond Board of...
AGRICULTURE
Telegraph

China’s avalanche of shoddy exports is a threat the West can no longer ignore

By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
ECONOMY
industryglobalnews24.com

UAE Cancels F-35 Deal

The United Arab Emirates has withdrawn from the 23-billion-dollar deal of purchasing 50 F-35 jets from the United States. This could have a strong relation to UAE’s trading partnership with China. The United States had previously requested the UAE to stop its construction of a port being built in...
MILITARY
martechseries.com

Lacework Introduces New Free Cloud Care Program to Aid in Industry Fight Against Log4j

Lacework, the data-driven security platform for the cloud, today announced Lacework Cloud Care, a new, free rescue program for Security and DevOps professionals working to combat the Log4j exploit whether or not they are a Lacework customer. Lacework Cloud Care includes three complimentary program elements for organizations struggling to understand if their cloud environment is being exploited by the Log4j vulnerability: a Threat Hunter Assessment, a Coverage Booster for Lacework Customers and a support hotline.
TECHNOLOGY
American Banker

Westpac New Zealand Gets Proactive in the Fight Against Fraud

Fraud is a large and growing problem in the global banking industry, costing banks billions of dollars in losses every year. While fraud affects every line of business, the brunt of its impact continues to fall on retail banking. A recent study on operating risks, conducted by The Bank for International Settlements in support of the Basel II implementation, found that retail banking operations account for the largest share of external fraud losses for banks, both in terms of frequency (i.e., the number of events) and magnitude. In the face of a realized threat, Westpac New Zealand responded quickly and chose ACI® Fraud Management™, part of the ACI Fraud Management™ solution, to fight against fraud.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
staradvertiser.com

China accuses Walmart of ‘stupidity’ over missing Xinjiang goods in stores

China issued a stern warning to Walmart Inc. following allegations that the company’s warehouse stores in the country stopped selling items from Xinjiang, ramping up pressure on the retail giant amid rising tensions with the U.S. over the western province. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Chinese Communist...
ECONOMY

