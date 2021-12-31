ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former US Senator Harry Reid Dies at 82

industryglobalnews24.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer U.S. Senator Harry Reid died on Tuesday at the age of 82. The political leader...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

The Independent

Lindsay Graham turns tribute to Harry Reid into pitch for GOP in 2022

South Carolina Republican Sen Lindsay Graham used his chance to memorialize a former colleague on live television to pivot to touting the GOP’s chances in the 2022 midterm elections.In a bizarre moment during a Newsmax interview on Wednesday, which was first reported by Mediaite, Mr Graham was asked by host Eric Bolling if he wanted to say a few words about former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died this week at 82. Mr Reid served with Mr Graham before his retirement in 2016.Mr Graham opened his remarks with an apparent jab at his deceased colleague, calling him a “real...
State
Nevada State
Deseret News

Sen. Mike Lee: Missing my friend, Harry Reid

In January 1983, Josh Reid moved into my neighborhood in Northern Virginia. My father was serving as solicitor general under President Reagan and Josh’s father, Harry Reid, had just been elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Nevada. Josh and I quickly became best friends. We were both 11 years old at the time, and we attended school and church together, were active in the same Scout troop, played on the same soccer team, and had many interests in common.
CBS News

Barack Obama shares letter he wrote to Harry Reid before his death

The death of former Nevada Senator and Democratic heavyweight Harry Reid has led to an outpouring of support on social media — including from his longtime colleague and friend, former President Barack Obama. In an Instagram post, Mr. Obama revealed that Reid's wife, Landra Reid, had asked him and...
Register Citizen

Harry Reid, a Take-No-Prisoners Champion of the Democratic Party, Dead at 82

Harry Reid, the by-turns scrappy, mild-mannered and acid-tongued former Democratic Senate leader, has died of pancreatic cancer. Reid was 82. Reid was a dominating figure in Democratic politics for decades, using his home base in Nevada to rise to the top of the Senate. As majority leader from 2007 to 2015, Reid proved a steady hand, guiding passage of the bank bailouts, the Recovery Act and the Dodd/Frank re-regulation of Wall Street. He also won the landmark passage of Obamacare in 2010. Serving in Congress for more than three decades, Reid left his mark by building a political machine that has turned the once-purple state dependably blue. His political clout also helped halt construction of the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository outside sprawling Las Vegas.
MSNBC

Harry Reid nearly killed the filibuster. Democrats need to finish the job.

Harry Reid, the former Democratic senator from Nevada who died Tuesday, leaves behind an impressive legislative legacy — but there’s one unfinished piece of business that Senate Democrats need to complete. Reid, while he was the Senate majority leader, weakened the filibuster. Now it’s time to end its chokehold on America once and for all.
Person
Harry Reid
HollywoodLife

Barack Obama, Bill Clinton & More Mourn Democratic Hero Harry Reid After He Dies At 82

Harry Reid, who led the Senate Democrats for 12 years has died, and political leaders like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are now mourning his death. Democratic hero Harry Reid died “peacefully” and surrounded by friends on Dec. 28, “following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer,” his wife, Landra Reid, said in a statement after his death at age 82.
Washington Examiner

Harry Reid believed in victory at any cost

Former Democratic Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada has died. Reid, who served in the United States Senate for three decades, reaching the apogee of his legislative career during the Obama administration, died this week from pancreatic cancer. He was 82 years old. Thus ends the life of one of the...
The US Sun

What was Harry Reid’s cause of death?

HARRY Reid was United States Senator for Nevada who served in the role from 1987 to 2017. On December 28, 2021, it was announced that Reid has passed away. Reid's cause of death has not yet been confirmed. He was 82-years-old at the time of his passing. Reid led the...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Harry Reid’s legacy

HARRY REID’s journey from a poverty-stricken rock miner’s son to the Senate majority leader was so novelistic the details seem made up. In his obituary, NYT’s Jonathan Martin rightly describes Reid, who died Tuesday at 82 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, growing up “in almost Dickensian circumstances” in Searchlight, down in the tip of Nevada:
knpr

Political world reacts to death of Harry Reid

From President Joe Biden on down, the political world reacted to Tuesday’s death of former Sen. and Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada. Here is a sampling of their comments:. During the two decades we served together in the United States Senate, and the eight years we worked...
