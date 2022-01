Batteries have become a critical part of everyday life, especially as we become more dependent on electrical devices that run on them, from smartphones to laptops to even electric vehicles. Despite their essential role, batteries haven’t exactly changed by leaps and bounds in the past years. Bluetti, one of if not the most prolific makers of solar generators a.k.a. portable batteries, is now trying to push the envelope of battery technology by presenting one such product that swaps the typical lithium-ion for sodium-ion.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO