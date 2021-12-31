ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Drakeo the Ruler Murder Investigators Stalled, No One's Talking

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetectives working to find out who killed Drakeo the Ruler are fighting an uphill battle, finding it hard to get anyone who may have info on the suspect to come forward and talk ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... investigators are mostly relying on surveillance...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Slim 400 Murder Caught On Video: Report

Los Angeles-based rapper Slim 400, a close affiliate to YG, was shot and killed this week in a horrific incident that appears to have been a targeted attack. As LA-based rappers, as well as an LAPD detective, have come forward to warn tourists of the crime surge in the city right now in the wake of Slim's murder, a video of the artist's shooting has reportedly surfaced online, showing his final moments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRC

Caught on video: 3 people robbed and beaten by suspects dressed as police

HANCOCK PARK, Calif. (WKRC/KCAL/KCBS/CNN Newsource) - An alarming video is circulating on social media of three people being beaten and robbed at gunpoint. The assailants were wearing police jackets, impersonating officers. Video of the attack was captured by a security camera around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 26. The LAPD says...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Officer who fatally shot 14-year-old girl in dressing room is identified as LAPD anti-racism champion

The police officer who fatally shot a 14-year-old girl in a dressing room, has been identified as Los Angeles Police Department’s anti-racism champion, William Dorsey Jones Jr. The 42-year-old officer has tried to advocate for his community and reform the police as well as starting a clothing brand called “Use of Force Fitness”, which was disbanded in December 2020 after widespread protests against police violence across the country. Mr Jones’ lawyer, Leslie Wilcox, revealed his identity to The New York Times on Thursday. On 23 December, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, was in a changing room along with her mother at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Snoop Dogg
TMZ.com

Celebs Pay Funeral Expenses of 14-Year-Old Killed by LAPD

A number of celebrities have reached out to the family of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, the 14-year-old who was shot and killed during the standoff at an L.A. Burlington Coat Factory, offering to pay their funeral expenses. The family's lawyer, Ben Crump, tells TMZ celebs in the Hispanic community and beyond have...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Richard Cottingham aka the Torso Killer Is Still Confessing to His Crimes

Content warning: This article mentions rape and violence. The new Netflix series Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer dives deep into the case of the Torso Killer, also known as the Times Square Torso Ripper. This serial killer was prominent in New Jersey between the mid-to-late 1960s and 1980, earning his nickname by cutting off the heads and hands of his victims — one of his signatures while he was still at large.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Drakeo The Ruler#Street Gang#Festival#Slim
2dopeboyz.com

Drakeo The Ruler Killed In Los Angeles

The hip hop world hasn’t even remotely recovered from the tragic death of Young Dolph, and this weekend has just made things worse. Shaun Shiller Fequiere, better known as the Kangol Kid from legendary hip hop group UTFO, passed away at 55 early Saturday morning (Dec. 18) due to complications from colon cancer. Now, it’s been reported that L.A. rapper Drakeo The Ruler was killed in Los Angeles late last night.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
rapradar.com

Drakeo The Ruler Fatally Stabbed In L.A.

Drakeo The Ruler has died after being stabbed in his hometown of Los Angeles on Saturday (Dec 18). He was 28. TMZ reports the incident happened around 8:30 pm local time after a fight between a group of people broke out backstage at the Once Upon A Time music festival. Police say Drakeo was stabbed in the neck during the altercation and then later died from his injuries hours later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMZ.com

Montez Sweat's 27-Year-Old Brother Shot And Killed In Virginia

The 27-year-old brother of Washington Football Team star Montez Sweat was shot and killed on Tuesday in Virginia ... cops said Wednesday. According to Henrico Police, officers responded to a call of a shooting in Henrico at around 4:09 p.m. Cops say when they arrived on the scene, they found...
VIRGINIA STATE
Oxygen

Suspected Serial Killer, Dubbed The ‘Shopping Cart Killer,’ Found His Victims On Dating Sites, Authorities Say

Virginia Police have linked the murders of four women to a suspected serial killer, who they’ve dubbed the “Shopping Cart Killer” and say there could be more victims. Anthony Robinson, 35, was arrested last month and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after the bodies of two women were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg—but now investigators have found two more bodies in Fairfax County and believe at least one of the suspected victims was last seen with Robinson before she disappeared, according to a press conference on the latest developments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Delta 'Karen' Allegedly Tried Fighting Cops in DUI Arrest

The woman who got arrested on a Delta flight on Xmas Eve after spitting on a passenger and striking him on the head, after grousing to a flight attendant that she was no Rosa Parks ... well, it's not her first run-in with authorities, because we've learned she tried picking a fight with cops just a month earlier as she was arrested for DUI.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Primetimer

Police arrest an actor on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the deaths of two women

Brandt Osborn, 42, who has a sparse IMDb page, was one of three men taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles, who were found dumped in November outside separate Los Angeles hospitals last month. Osborn was arrested as the CBS drama filmed near Hollywood and Vine in Hollywood. The other arrestees include cameraman Michael Ansbach, whose credits include Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, LA Ink and The Amazing Race.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Masked Suspects Assault 4 People In Studio City Home Invasion

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – Four people at a Studio City residence were assaulted in what a detective with the Los Angeles Police Department called a home invasion. Dec. 30, 2021 (CBSLA) The incident occurred in the 10800 block of Alta View Drive, where four masked suspects used bodily force to get inside the home and assault the victims. The suspects then fled the scene and are still at-large. “We have no evidence to indicate that this is a follow-home, but it is a home invasion and it is disturbing,” said LAPD Detective Todd Holmberg. Authorities said that the suspects were wearing masks and that no weapons were used during the assault. One of the victims was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. The other three victims were evaluated on the scene. It’s unclear if anything in the home was taken, though police are still investigating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cwbchicago.com

3-time gun offender is charged with Rogers Park murder than went viral

A three-time convicted gun offender was charged Wednesday with shooting an acquaintance in the back of his head at point-blank range in Rogers Park last year — a murder that spread widely as a viral video. Steven Hayer, 26, was arrested Tuesday. Surveillance video from a home on the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy