Rancho Mirage, CA

Bing Crosby's Former Estate Flooded with Offers Just Days After Hitting Market

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApparently, buyers like the thought of sharing the same living space once inhabited by Hollywood and political legends ... because Bing Crosby's former estate has attracted offers like bees on honey. Crosby's pad in Rancho Mirage was listed this week, and agent David Emerson of Compass...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 5

Sandra Lawrence
1d ago

such a wonderful voice. My father had his records. Im dreaming of a white Christmas was always on the record player at my house

Reply
4
Nancy McDermott Kennedy
1d ago

A house i’m sure full of nightmares, yes, he had a wonderful voice, but he was a brutal father from everything i ever heard..like to think that wasn’t true, but back then everything was hushed.☹️

Reply
2
 

NBC San Diego

Pictures: Bing Crosby's Rancho Mirage Estate is For Sale for $4.5 Million

The gorgeous 1.36-acre Rancho Mirage estate once belonging to Academy-award winning actor and singer Bing Crosby is for sale for $4.5 million. The 6,700-square-foot home, complete with a JFK Wing where the former president stayed along with other celebs, boasts an in-home theater, large swimming pool, putting green, and the best views of the Coachella Valley you can get.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Allen’s Former Enchanted Hill Estate Sells for $65M

Enchanted Hill — the onetime site of a famed Wallace Neff home built for Oscar-winning screenwriter Frances Marion and silent film cowboy Fred Thomson —  has just sold for $65 million. Listed with Hilton & Hyland, the property, which spans 120 acres on a Beverly Crest ridge, has only had three other owners since the Hollywood couple lived there in the 1920s: oil baron William Barnes, aircraft altimeter inventor Paul Kollsman and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. Allen, who purchased Enchanted Hill in 1997 for $20 million, tore down the historic Spanish-style home and had planned to build a new mansion but...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mansionglobal.com

Madonna’s Former Miami Mansion Fetches $29 Million, Just One Month After Listing

Homes may come and homes may go, but the opportunity to own a waterfront mansion once occupied by Madonna doesn’t come along very often. The “Material Girl” and “Vogue” singer’s former estate on Miami’s exclusive Brickell Avenue has sold for $29 million, Mansion Global has learned, about one month after it was first listed.
REAL ESTATE
openculture.com

Watch Bing Crosby’s Final Christmas Special, Featuring a Famous Duet with Bowie, and Bowie Introducing His New Song, “Heroes” (1977)

Bing Crosby died in October of 1977, but that didn’t stop him from appearing in living rooms all over America for Christmas. He’d already completed the shoot for his final CBS television special Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas, along with such collaborators as Ron Moody, Stanley Baxter, the Trinity Boys Choir, Twiggy, and a young fellow by the name of David Bowie. Of course, Bowie had long since achieved his own dream of fame, at least to the younger generation; it was viewers who’d grown up listening to Crosby who needed an introduction. And they received a memorable one indeed, in the form of the Bowie-Crosby duet “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy,” previously featured here on Open Culture.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former LA bachelor pad hits the market at $14.5 million – complete with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an infinity pool and sweeping views across exclusive 90210 zip code

The lavish LA mansion which belonged to rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs in his heydey has hit the market with a staggering $14.5 million price tag. Located in the exclusive Beverly Crest neighborhood, which boasts the prestigious 90210 zip code and is home to Denzell Washington and Sylvester Stallone, the property has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a stunning infinity pool with sweeping views across the Santa Monica mountains.
REAL ESTATE
palisadesnews.com

Matt Damon Finally Sells Pacific Palisades Mansion

Actor Matt Damon has finally sold his Pacific Palisades mansion that has been on the market since January of this year. The property exchanged hands in an off market sale for $18 million. Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso originally bought the house for $15 million almost a decade ago, so they did realize a small profit. The asking price for the seven bedroom, ten bathroom house that sits on a half acre of land on a corner and completely screened lot was originally listed at $21 million.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kenny Chesney Sells Home in Nashville for $11.5 Million

Kenny Chesney just unloaded his HUGE home in the Nashville area for $11.5 mil ... and that price comes at a huge discount. The country singer originally listed the 4 bedroom, 9 bath home for $13.9M, but apparently it just sat, in the middle of a housing boom no less.
NASHVILLE, TN
SheKnows

Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Just Sold Their $4.9 Million Secluded Los Angeles Family Home

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling keep their relationship so under the radar, that it is hard to even find a photo of the two of them together. That privacy policy also crosses over to their real estate life — they’ve sold both of their Los Angeles homes, but away from public view. It’s unclear whether they are heading to Northern California, where they’ve show real estate interest in the past, or to Gosling’s home country of Canada, but they are leaving Los Angeles behind.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Dirt

Danny Masterson Sells Chuck Berry’s Former L.A. Estate to Showbiz Mover & Shaker

Click here to read the full article. Though it’s been home to at least three entertainment industry denizens who have faced allegations of emotional, physical and/or sexual abuse, that taint didn’t seem to matter much when it came to the $6.2 million sale of a celeb-pedigreed estate in L.A.’s quiet Bronson Canyon. In the foothills just above Hollywood, the estate was owned for decades by “My Ding-A-Ling” singer Chuck Berry, who faced an onslaught of sexual harassment and assault allegations in the 1980s and ‘90s. Berry sold it in 2000, for $570,000, and it was acquired in 2007 for almost $3...
CELEBRITIES

