ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Vampire Weekend give new album update

By Celebretainment
The Press
The Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vampire Weekend are "close" to having an "album's worth of songs". Frontman Ezra Koenig has revealed the indie band have recorded new music in England and Los Angeles for their follow-up to 2019's 'Father of the Bride'. Speaking to Mark Hoppus on his Apple Music Hits show, Ezra said...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Neil Young drops surprise archival album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young gave fans of his ‘Archives’ project an extra-special Christmas gift this year, dropping the eight-track ‘Summer Songs’ record that he first teased last month. The archival album was initially recorded in 1987, tracked at the Broken Arrow Ranch in Redwood City, California. It’s unclear...
MUSIC
thepress.net

Paul Weller wants soul singers to cover his songs

Paul Weller wants an album of soul singers covering his songs – but is worried it would seem “arrogant”. The ‘Changingman’ hitmaker has been dreaming of the project for years but is concerned people would find it self-indulgent and not be interested. He said: “I’d...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mitski Had to Quit Music to Love It

Mitski has been having nightmares. The 31-year-old musician has always suffered from performance-anxiety dreams, but lately they’ve gotten more terrifying, more elaborate. During one in particular, her cat was stuck in a tree, and she was late to soundcheck. When she finally arrived at the venue, she found out she’d be performing with an orchestra she’d never rehearsed with. “Everyone was side-eyeing me,” she recalls. “As I was trying to do vocal warmups, the whole orchestra was like, ‘That’s a good idea!’ and started doing vocal warmups too. I couldn’t hear myself, so I kept trying to go deeper and deeper...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezra Koenig
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Rostam Batmanglij
Person
Rashida Jones
epicstream.com

IU Teases Fans With New Album This December 2021

IU recently dropped Strawberry Moon and instantly became the nation’s It Girl. IU is having the best moments this year, thanks to her fans. In January, IU received a New Year gift after winning the Digital Daesang Song of the Year award at the 35th Golden Disc Awards with her hit song, Blueming. During her acceptance speech, she hinted at the arrival of her new single Celebrity before ultimately doing a pre-release before that month ended.
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’s Shadale Releases Music Video for “The Christmas Song”

Shadale from Season 21 of The Voice is getting into the Christmas spirit. The Team Legend Top 13 finalist recently released an intimate video for “The Christmas Song.” Shadale shared that this was an impromptu performance that she was asked to do without any music. Shadale is no...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Is this actually when the new Slipknot album will be released?

Slipknot are looking at a March/April 2022 release date for their seventh studio album, according to frontman Corey Taylor. Taylor told HardDrive Radio host Lou Brutus that he still has four songs to complete before he goes back through to “punch-up on anything that I’m just not feeling.”
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to Nas’ new album ‘Magic’

There always seems to be a big surprise release around the holidays every year, and here's Nas dropping Magic in under the 2021 wire. Like his two recent King's Disease albums, Magic is collaboration with producer Hit-Boy who brings a nostalgic, woozy, liminal style to the beats. While most of the album is just Nas and Hit Boy, "Wave Gods" features A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampire Weekend#Covid#Hitmaker
Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
MUSIC
96.3 The Blaze

Top 40 Rock Albums of 2021

The first half of 2021 had little to offer as far as new music arrivals. The release schedule was slow, but as the pandemic pushed on, more artists unveiled what they had been up to over the course of lockdown, making for an influx of new material during the back half of the year.
MUSIC
Elk Valley Times

Bros plan new album

Bros are set to record their first album in over 30 years. The 'When Will I Be Famous' hitmakers - comprising twins Matt and Luke Goss and previously Craig Logan - haven't released a record since 1991's 'Changing Faces' but are currently in talks about recording new music, which they hope to release next year.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Deerhoof Share New Live Album

Deerhoof have shared a new live album, Devil Kids, out now digitally and on vinyl via Joyful Noise. The digital version of the album contains six bonus tracks as well as a video download of the concert, which includes behind-the-scenes footage. Check out the album’s tracklist and cover art below.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
riffmagazine.com

Bennett: ‘Blue Weekend’ by Wolf Alice; the album that moved me in 2021

“I am what I am and I’m good at it/ And you don’t like me, well that isn’t fucking relevant.”. Of all the moments of swagger on Blue Weekend by Wolf Alice–and there are quite a number those to choose from–singer Ellie Rowsell’s honest assessment of her own skills on “Smile” is the clearest and unmistakable signal that the London quartet has entered a bold and confident new era. The defiance and the delivery is certainly a match for the muscular space grunge riff that drives the track, but what makes it land even harder is the line before it, where Rowsell finds power in her vulnerability as declaring that “sensitive” is her “perfect adjective.”
MUSIC
No Treble

Fernando Molinari Returns with New Album, “Reaching Inside”

“When I invited each person who featured in my new album, the first thing that was necessary: ??To be people that I’ve professional contact and friendship with! I really wanted to share this work with people who know how important it’s to me, not just as a musician, but as a person!” Molinari wrote on Facebook. “This album has YEARS of my life and a huge meaning for me, It’s about several things that I went through in recent times. So, having these people was a guarantee that we would have this connection, not only musical but also energy! Having a solo work can sometimes be a cold thing, with only hired musicians, but I never wanted that, so each participant here, added in every possible aspect! Musically, each one is MASTER, everyone is a world-class musician and professional! My gratitude to all of you who agreed to participate in this work, who took this record to another level!”
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Paul Gilbert gives us a track-by-track tour of his new Christmas album, ‘Twas

Forget goose: here, Mr Gilbert shares his festive recipe for perfect Christmas electric guitar, and he's putting emu picking on the menu. You might never hold a pick the same way again. The Ibanez shred king has recorded a Christmas album! And not just any Christmas album – ‘Twas is...
MUSIC
hot969boston.com

New Nas Album Drops Xmas Eve

This will be Nas’s second album released this year. The surprise Album is entitled Magic. Below is the track listing. 7. “Wave Gods” feat. A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Top 10 Pearl Jam Songs

Whenever a new band starts—and that must happen every two-and-a-half-seconds in the world—there arises a question: What should we call ourselves?. Every time one of those conversations takes place, one other band name comes up. In the struggle to find the exact right moniker, to sum up your new group’s sound, energy and spirit, there is always the thought: maybe we should just call ourselves something random?
THEATER & DANCE
Spin

Nas to Release New Album Magic Tonight

Just when you thought the year was careening to a halt, here comes Nas. The rap veteran will release a new album just in time for Christmas. Titled Magic, Nas teamed up again with producer and longtime collaborator Hit-Boy on the nine-song collection. A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier will feature on “Wave Gods.”
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland.com

The most anticipated albums of 2022 for the early New Year

CLEVELAND, Ohio - After looking back at 2021 during the past few weeks, 2022 beckons. For music fans, all signs indicate it will be another busy year, with the live music world hoping to return to greater normalcy and plenty of new music slated for release. Here are a dozen releases that we a) know about and b) are most looking forward to, with even more tacked on at the end...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Ezra Koenig Talks To Mark Hoppus About New Vampire Weekend

Mark Hoppus recently sat down and interviewed fellow After School Radio host Ezra Koenig. Koenig spoke about Vampire Weekend’s next album amongst other interesting topics. While Koenig doesn’t have a clear idea of when the new album will be finished, he did confirm that the band is working on a new album and almost have “an album’s worth of songs”. Koenig also explained how their Vampire Weekend’s song for season two of I Think You Should Leave came about and how he felt about seeing his friend Alana Haim on the big screen as the lead of Licorice Pizza.
MUSIC
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
30K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy