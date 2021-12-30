New Year’s Eve 2021: Your Full Schedule of TV Marathons

The SyFy network holds an annual Twilight Zone marathon each year for New Year’s, and this year is no different! The official schedule has officially been released and needless to say, we’re excited to head into 2022 with The Twilight Zone. From classics like the Christmas-themed “Night of...
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.
Comments / 0