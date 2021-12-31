ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New virus infections driven by omicron soar in Australia

Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (AP) — New coronavirus infections soared again in Australia on Friday to...

www.timesdaily.com

The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
Axios

The UK's Omicron warning for America

Coronavirus cases are surging in London as the Omicron variant has officially replaced Delta — a sign of what's likely just around the corner for parts of the U.S. The bottom line: The ratio of deaths to cases will be lower than spring 2020, simply because so many Americans are either vaccinated or have already been infected. But it's still unclear if the variant itself is less severe, and how many people are vulnerable to it.
WORLD
The Independent

Covid infections soar to record high as Omicron sweeps through UK

Covid infection levels have reached a record high in the UK, new data shows, as the Health Secretary maintained no further restrictions will be set out before Christmas.An estimated 1.4 million people in the UK had the virus in the week ending December 16, the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The data emerged within hours of Sajid Javid telling broadcasters the Government is not planning to make any more announcements on restrictions in England this week.It follows a warning from NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis that the service...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsbug.info

New record for daily infections as Australia marks second COVID Christmas

SYDNEY — Individual Australian states and territories have posted new record daily coronavirus infections as the country celebrates its second Christmas holiday under the pandemic. New South Wales posted a new record of 6,288 coronavirus infections in a day, the state health ministry said Saturday. That number was up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

France imposes new virus measures amid spike in infections

PARIS (AP) — The French government announced new COVID-19 measures on Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, yet stopped short of imposing drastic restrictions before New Year’s Eve. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Australia's biggest ever Covid surge: NSW records 11,201 new cases as Omicron runs rampant while Victoria records 3,767 infections - but hospitalisations and ICU numbers barely rise

Covid cases have almost doubled across Australia on a single day with NSW recording 11,201 new infections while Victoria's numbers climbed by 3,767. The huge spike in cases around NSW is nearly twice as many as the 6,062 infections recorded on Tuesday, and a big jump from 2,738 in Victoria.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: US reports record infections as Europe's Omicron cases also soar

The US and several European countries have reported their highest daily rises in Covid cases since the pandemic began, as the Omicron variant spreads. More than 440,000 new cases were recorded in the US on Monday, health officials said. France, Italy, Greece, Portugal and England have also reported record numbers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 27,553

NEW DELHI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, as infections of the Omicron variant continued to rise, data from the health ministry showed on Sunday. COVID-19 deaths rose by 284, taking the total death toll to 481,770, according to the health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Prime Minister Morrison upbeat amid Australia virus surge

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said his country's health system can cope with the new wave of coronavirus infections as Victoria state reported a record number of new cases and hospitalizations surged in New South Wales Morrison spoke in two television interviews before Monday’s figures were released.Victoria reported 8,577 new cases, a record for the state which eclipsed the previous peak of 7,442 on New Year’s Day.New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, saw a slight decline in case numbers from a record 22,577 on Saturday to 20,794 on Monday. But the number of people in hospitals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Europe tops 100 million COVID cases

Europe has recorded over 100 million coronavirus cases, more than a third of all infections worldwide, since the start of the pandemic, an AFP tally Saturday showed. The continent has once again become the pandemic's epicentre in recent months, and is battling an upsurge of cases spurred on by the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

