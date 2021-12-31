ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Escape your comfort zone: I am on a diving board the height of a two-storey building. Can I take the plunge?

By Adharanand Finn
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07d4Zx_0dZjQns700
Adharanand Finn learning to dive at the Plymouth Life Centre.

I’m standing on a five-metre diving board – about the height of a two-storey building – preparing to throw myself off, headfirst. And I’m terrified. I take a determined step towards the end, lock my arms above my head and begin to tip forward.

I have always admired people who can dive, and secretly wished that I could do it. I watch them taking off from great heights, seemingly floating for a second, before arrowing smoothly into the water. How do they do that? When I get up there, the thought of leaping headfirst short-circuits my brain. Won’t my neck snap? So I’ve come to one of the world’s best diving centres, the Life Centre in Plymouth, the former training pool of diving superstar Tom Daley. Hopefully, with a little help, I can become one of those elegant, effortless diving types.

My instructor, Fito, a former champion cliff diver, starts by getting me to dive from the side of the pool, before moving me on to the one-metre board. Following his instructions, I find myself plopping easily into the water. After just three dives, he says I’m ready for the three-metre board. I look up. Really? Already?

He comes up on to the board with me and we stand at the edge. It feels higher up here than it looks from below.

“It’s exactly the same process,” he says. Hands above my head, thumbs locked, tip forward and then jump. Except it’s not the same at all. I start to bend forward, but just at the tipping point, before the point of no return, I stop. I stand up, take a breath.

But Fito doesn’t give me time to overthink it. We start again. “Arms locked, bend … one, two … go.” Following his calm instructions I tip forward – and I’m gone.

It’s over in less than a second. I hit the water smoothly, going straight through it as if it’s made of soft foam. No smack or slap, just a soft embrace sucking me in. Then I’m straight out of the water and back up the steps, like a child. This is incredible. It’s so much easier than I expected. Again, I pierce the water cleanly, straight as an arrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rnN2z_0dZjQns700
Adharanand Finn making another dive. Photograph: Jonny Weeks/The Guardian

On the third dive, however, my concentration slips, my hands flail apart on impact, and my head hits the water with a smack. Fito tells me not to worry, that I have to do it wrong a few times in order to remember to do it right.

After about 10 more dives, some better than others, he motions to the five-metre board. If I can dive from there, I think, I’ll have cracked it. I’m feeling confident as I scale the steps. But then I get on to the board and look down.

“You’ll be fine,” Fito says from below. I nod. Arms locked, legs locked. But it’s so high. I suddenly feel dreamy. I have to remind myself where I am, that I’m about to dive. I step forward … but I can’t do it. I step back.

Fito encourages me again. “You can do it”, he says.

“OK, I’m doing it,” I shout. I take a purposeful step forward, bend at the waist, look down at the shimmering water.

A childhood memory flashes through my mind. I’m sitting on my bike, about to tip over the edge of a stupidly steep woodland slope, about to smash myself to pieces. “No,” I say. Something, some invisible force, pulls me back.

“Take your time,” says Fito. But a safety alarm is ringing in my head. Earlier, talking about his cliff-diving days, Fito had told me that he is a thrill-seeker. But I’m not. I like to challenge myself, but rather than hurling myself out of my comfort zone, I prefer to expand its limits from the inside.

So I step back. Maybe after another session on the three-metre board, I would be ready. Maybe then it would feel like a natural progression. But this is as far as the road goes today. I dived from platforms three times higher than ever before. I’m content with that.

It’s only later, on the way home, that I feel a little pang of disappointment. Why didn’t I do it? In my memory, the platform height has already shrunk.

“Next time,” I think. “Next time.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Escape your comfort zone: I love swimming outdoors – so I decided to confront my deep fear of swans

I don’t remember a time in my life when I was not afraid of swans. It’s not that I think a swan could kill me, but I’m pretty sure it could dislocate my shoulder. Or at the very least peck me somewhere nasty. All I know is this: I don’t want to find out what they’re capable of. For me, I imagine it feels much like any other phobia must feel for other people: a perfectly natural and rational reaction to something completely terrifying.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Daley
Indy100

Residents of flats with transparent swimming pool 115ft above the ground are fuming about how expensive it is

The residents of the flat with that viral transparent swimming pool are fuming about how expensive it is. According to the Sun, the people living in the Embassy Gardens development in London South Bank want the pool to be closed during the winter because it costs over £150,000 to heat and since it is pretty cold over the winter months they are not exactly desperate to take a dip.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#Comfort Zone
The Guardian

Escape your comfort zone: I have always been the quiet one. Could learning to shout change my life?

In the summer of 2020, the London-based psychotherapist Zoë Aston hit the headlines with a scream-therapy campaign she had devised for the Icelandic tourism board. On a website called Looks Like You Need Iceland, visitors were invited to record a scream which would then be blasted out for you in the vast, frozen wilderness. “And when you’re ready,” the blurb ran, “come let it out for real. You’ll feel better, we promise.” All of which assumes a scream-readiness with which I am patently unfamiliar.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Escape your comfort zone! How to face your fears - and improve your health, wealth and happiness

The “comfort zone” is a reliable place of retreat, especially in times of stress – living through a global pandemic, for instance. But psychologists have long ƒextolled the benefits of stepping outsideit, too. The clinical psychologist Roberta Babb advises regularly reviewing how well it is serving you. The comfort zone can, she says, become a prison or a trap, particularly if you are there because of fear and avoidance.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

99K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy