ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

2021 IN REVIEW: Washington County chambers clash

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Attempts to move the Hillsboro and Beaverton Area Chambers of Commerce closer together backfired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbgzg_0dZjQZSp00

A bizarre business drama played out over the course of several months in 2021, as local chambers of commerce got together, broke apart, rebranded and recriminated.

In February, the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce made a surprise announcement: Following the departure of longtime Beaverton Area Chamber chief executive Lorraine Clarno in late 2020, instead of hiring its own replacement for Clarno, the chamber would instead share leadership with the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce, beginning in March.

From the outset, there were danger signs.

The chambers couldn't come to an agreement on a formal merger, instead remaining two separate organizations. While Deanna Palm, the Hillsboro Chamber's longtime president and CEO, would oversee both chambers, she would report to separate boards, with the Beaverton Area Chamber retaining its own board and governing structure independent from the Hillsboro Chamber. The chambers also left it ambiguous as to whether Palm's tenure in Beaverton was intended to be a long-term arrangement or a short-term patch until the Beaverton Area Chamber could line up a permanent successor to Clarno.

As it turned out, Palm's time in Beaverton was quite short. Just over two months into the arrangement, the two chambers' board chairs abruptly announced that the chambers had "completed the term of the contract," and just like that, Palm was no longer president and CEO of the Beaverton Area Chamber.

Pamplin Media Group decided to dig a little deeper.

In July, Pamplin Media Group reported that Palm's exit came after escalating tension between the chief executive and Beaverton Area Chamber officials.

One longtime employee resigned, sending an email to Palm — and members of the Beaverton chamber board — accusing her of demeaning behavior toward Beaverton Area Chamber employees and saying bluntly that "the chamber is a mess" under Palm.

One of those board members also resigned in frustration over what she said was Palm's refusal to consult or share information with the board. Rhonda Reister alleged that members, employees and board members in Beaverton were kept in the dark and shut out of discussions about Palm and her allies' plans to formally merge the chambers of commerce in Beaverton and Hillsboro, creating a unified entity from the two largest business organizations in Washington County.

While Palm apologized to the employee who had quit — and has since been rehired — in a statement also obtained by Pamplin Media Group, within weeks, she was out, and any designs on merging the Beaverton Area Chamber with the Hillsboro Chamber were kaput.

Despite the messy breakup with its largest neighboring chamber, the Hillsboro Chamber forged ahead with its own rebranding plans. In late June, it unilaterally announced that subject to a vote of its members — which it later said had passed, making it official — the Hillsboro Chamber would rename itself the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

Other chambers in Washington County were nonplussed.

"Your board and I do not believe this is done in good faith, nor is it in the best interest of the Forest Grove/Cornelius Chamber of Commerce," wrote executive director Juanita Lint in a message to Forest Grove/Cornelius Chamber members.

The Beaverton Area Chamber, Palm's erstwhile employer, was even more loudly opposed. Board chair Keith Wright and interim CEO Stephen Smelley said outright in a message to members they had "grave concern about any assumption or action that one chamber shall represent all businesses in Washington County."

"This is simply not the case," Wright and Smelley added, "nor should it be."

Over the following months, the chambers appear to have settled into détente. The Beaverton Area Chamber announced last week that the nine chambers within the Washington County Chamber of Commerce Partnership plan to host a "business discussion" with state legislators on Thursday evening, Jan. 6.

"This event is brought to you by the Washington County Chambers of Commerce," the announcement added, before listing all nine in alphabetical order, with the so-named Washington County Chamber of Commerce itself second from the bottom.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

East Multnomah County signs off on 2021

New mayor in Gresham; football in the spring; developing Halsey Blvd.; and more. In many ways it has been a tumultuous 2021. New leaders were brought into East Multnomah County, businesses fought to stay afloat, plans and dreams were drafted, City Halls were built, spectators cheered on high school athletes, and the pandemic continued to drag on as everyone did their best to get by.
GRESHAM, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Tigard moves forward with plans for new reservoir

The city will build the 3 million gallon facility off of Bull Mountain Road to help meet River Terrace water demandsTigard is moving forward with plans to design and construct a new 3 million-gallon reservoir and new waterlines and to replace a temporary pump station. Earlier this month, the Tigard City Council awarded a $2.1 million contract to Emery & Sons to build what's known as Reservoir 18 and an accompanying pump station. "Tigard must plan and construct capital improvements to serve our growing community," Rob Murchison, Tigard assistant public works director, said in a press release. "This...
TIGARD, OR
Portland Tribune

Large fire damages businesses on Hillsboro's Main Street

UPDATE: Second major fire in Hillsboro in 24 hours follows Saturday apartment blaze.A four-alarm fire heavily damaged a commercial building in Hillsboro early Sunday. It happened less than 24 hours after an apartment fire that displaced 17 people. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 2, Hillsboro firefighters responded to what was initially a three-alarm commercial fire at Northeast Second Avenue and Main Street. Within half an hour, the blaze had fully involved the building. By 4:12 a.m., the fire was upgraded to a fourth alarm. Two blocks around the area were closed as crews continued to attack it. Crews from...
HILLSBORO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsboro, OR
Government
Washington County, OR
Government
Beaverton, OR
Government
City
Hillsboro, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Beaverton, OR
County
Washington County, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Beaverton school board race makes national news

Conservative challenger Jeanette Schade lost by a wide margin, but she scored an appearance on 'Fox & Friends.'While the results were never in much doubt, the school board races in Beaverton were among the highest-profile elections in Oregon this past May. Instructional time was an issue in the Beaverton School District, as it was virtually everywhere. Schools had opened the year in "comprehensive distance learning," switching over to a hybrid model earlier in the spring. But the focus of the school board elections in Beaverton was on the school district's teachings — real or fictitious — around race and gender....
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Looking back

2021 Woodburn Independent headlines portray a growing region in flux while dealing with a pandemic and natural disasters. Between the processes of handling pandemic-induced changes, adapting to abnormal natural disasters and forging ahead with new and developing resources, the Woodburn area endured a busy, albeit unusual, year in 2021. The...
WOODBURN, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Publisher Christine Moore leaves a legacy

The Times' longtime leader, who died in June, was community-minded and dedicated to her craft for decades.It's a maxim that journalists, who are dedicated to reporting stories, never want to "become the story." But for a community newspaper like The Times, our place in the community cannot always be separated from our role as newsgatherers rather than newsmakers. That was the case this past June, when longtime publisher and Pamplin Media Group advertising director Christine Moore died after a battle with cancer. Moore had worked for Pamplin Media Group for 20 years, rising through the ranks from Westside sales manager...
BEAVERTON, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Multnomah County closes severe weather shelters Sunday morning

UPDATE: Officials will continue monitoring the weather and could reopen them if temperatures are predicted to be low.The four warming shelters that reopened Friday in Multnomah County were closed at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2. Departing guests are being provided TriMet passes and cold-weather supplies. Outreach teams will continue to connect with vulnerable populations throughout the winter. The shelters were at the Oregon Convention Center, the Mt. Scott Community Center and the East Portland Community Center. They hosted 302 people, which was about 62% of total capacity. For more information on shelter availability, call 211 or visit 211info.org/housing. During winter the Joint Office of Homeless Services offers 300 additional beds each night, despite weather forecasts. If you see someone in the cold you're concerned about you're urged to call the non-emergency response line at 503-823-3333 or 911. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hillsboro Chamber#Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune

2021 IN REVIEW: Police shooting sparked riot in Tigard

Jacob Macduff was shot and killed while apparently having a mental breakdown. Investigators say he had a knife. While Jan. 6, 2021, is a date that will be remembered for years to come in the United States, far from the halls of the U.S. Capitol, a local tragedy played out in an apartment complex parking lot in Tigard, Oregon.
TIGARD, OR
Portland Tribune

Retiring South Fork manager proud of 'many accomplishments'

John D. Collins: It has been an honor to work with so many dedicated water professionals. I have had the honor of working for the South Fork Water Board for the past 37 years. I began my career with South Fork as a treatment plant operator and worked through my way through the positions of senior plant operator, plant supervisor and, for the past 18 years, I have served as the general manager/CEO.
OREGON CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

Pandemic: Entering Year 3

In Oregon, COVID-19 infections are rising as the latest variant of the novel coronavirus sweeps through the state. Oregon is in the midst of a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections as the world marks the two-year anniversary of the pandemic on Friday, Dec. 31. Thursday's report by the Oregon Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy