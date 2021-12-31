2021 IN REVIEW: Publisher Christine Moore leaves a legacy

The Times' longtime leader, who died in June, was community-minded and dedicated to her craft for decades.

It's a maxim that journalists, who are dedicated to reporting stories, never want to "become the story."

But for a community newspaper like The Times, our place in the community cannot always be separated from our role as newsgatherers rather than newsmakers. That was the case this past June, when longtime publisher and Pamplin Media Group advertising director Christine Moore died after a battle with cancer.

Moore had worked for Pamplin Media Group for 20 years, rising through the ranks from Westside sales manager to become publisher of multiple community newspapers, most prominently The Times of Beaverton, Tigard, Tualatin & Sherwood.

"Other than her family, there was nothing more important to Christine than local journalism and the value it brings to its communities," remembered Mark Garber, president of Pamplin Media Group and Moore's friend for decades.

"She cared greatly about each of the communities she served as publisher of," agreed Moore's colleague and Pamplin Media Group vice president J. Brian Monihan, "and that kind dedication and commitment just isn't that common these days."

Moore was active in the community well beyond her role as a newspaper publisher. She also served on the boards of the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce.

Although Moore lived in Newberg, she considered herself — with ample reason — to be a member of the community in Washington County. She was particularly fond of Tualatin, two cities over from her home, and made many long-lasting connections there. Among just a few dozen people at a memorial service over the summer for friends, family and close colleagues was Linda Moholt, with whom Moore worked for years while Moholt was chief executive officer of the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce.

When she died, Moore was just 60 years old. She had continued to work and hold daily calls with her team virtually up until her death.

The Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association, of which Moore served a stint as president, extended a rare honor to Moore after she died. She became the namesake of a new annual Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association award, the Christine Moore Advertising Executive of the Year Award.

The inaugural winner of the award this year is Kim Kell, an advertising representative with the Blue Mountain Eagle in John Day.