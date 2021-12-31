ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tualatin, OR

2021 IN REVIEW: Publisher Christine Moore leaves a legacy

By Pamplin Media Group
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tenqg_0dZjQYa600 The Times' longtime leader, who died in June, was community-minded and dedicated to her craft for decades.

It's a maxim that journalists, who are dedicated to reporting stories, never want to "become the story."

But for a community newspaper like The Times, our place in the community cannot always be separated from our role as newsgatherers rather than newsmakers. That was the case this past June, when longtime publisher and Pamplin Media Group advertising director Christine Moore died after a battle with cancer.

Moore had worked for Pamplin Media Group for 20 years, rising through the ranks from Westside sales manager to become publisher of multiple community newspapers, most prominently The Times of Beaverton, Tigard, Tualatin & Sherwood.

"Other than her family, there was nothing more important to Christine than local journalism and the value it brings to its communities," remembered Mark Garber, president of Pamplin Media Group and Moore's friend for decades.

"She cared greatly about each of the communities she served as publisher of," agreed Moore's colleague and Pamplin Media Group vice president J. Brian Monihan, "and that kind dedication and commitment just isn't that common these days."

Moore was active in the community well beyond her role as a newspaper publisher. She also served on the boards of the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce.

Although Moore lived in Newberg, she considered herself — with ample reason — to be a member of the community in Washington County. She was particularly fond of Tualatin, two cities over from her home, and made many long-lasting connections there. Among just a few dozen people at a memorial service over the summer for friends, family and close colleagues was Linda Moholt, with whom Moore worked for years while Moholt was chief executive officer of the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce.

When she died, Moore was just 60 years old. She had continued to work and hold daily calls with her team virtually up until her death.

The Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association, of which Moore served a stint as president, extended a rare honor to Moore after she died. She became the namesake of a new annual Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association award, the Christine Moore Advertising Executive of the Year Award.

The inaugural winner of the award this year is Kim Kell, an advertising representative with the Blue Mountain Eagle in John Day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

2021 IN REVIEW: Washington County chambers clash

Attempts to move the Hillsboro and Beaverton Area Chambers of Commerce closer together backfired. A bizarre business drama played out over the course of several months in 2021, as local chambers of commerce got together, broke apart, rebranded and recriminated. In February, the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce and the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Aloha commissioner sways Washington County board

Newly elected Nafisa Fai won majority support for stricter measures to limit tobacco sales.She's been on the Washington County commission for less than a year, but Nafisa Fai isn't waiting around to make her mark in county government. Fai ran for county commissioner last year, after incumbent Dick Schouten chose to run for a seat in the Oregon Senate rather than seek re-election. At the time, Fai, an Aloha resident, touted her background in public health and community work — among other endeavors, she was one of Gov. Kate Brown's appointees to an advisory committee for the Oregon Health Authority's...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Sherwood resident reaching out to new moms

Maria Berglund is founder of In Kind Boxes, an organization that supports new mothersA Sherwood woman who has a passion for helping brand new mothers with postpartum essentials and support is reaching out to a national organization called Cribs for Kids. The idea behind Cribs for Kids is to prevent infant sleep-related deaths by educating parents and caregivers on the importance of practicing safe sleep for their babies and providing portable cribs to families who, otherwise, cannot afford a safe place for their babies to sleep. Cribs for Kids is being helped along by the Washington County District...
SHERWOOD, OR
The Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Transformative times for WashCo schools

K-12 schools are almost back to normal after a tumultuous year. Getting there has been a journey.While the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of nearly every Oregonian's life, perhaps in no sphere has it had a more pronounced, wide-ranging effect than in schools. Students began 2021 in "comprehensive distance learning." Campuses remained shut, classroom desks and equipment still gathering dust, bleachers silent and empty. It had been that way since March 2020, and it remained that way until this past March and April. K-12 schools shifted into "hybrid learning" in the spring, with the winter surge ebbing and the...
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
City
Tualatin, OR
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Tigard, OR
City
John Day, OR
Portland Tribune

2021 IN REVIEW: Police shooting sparked riot in Tigard

Jacob Macduff was shot and killed while apparently having a mental breakdown. Investigators say he had a knife. While Jan. 6, 2021, is a date that will be remembered for years to come in the United States, far from the halls of the U.S. Capitol, a local tragedy played out in an apartment complex parking lot in Tigard, Oregon.
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Omicron variant has a grip on hospitals, state concerns

Legislative session could be delayed as Oregon wrestles with rising COVID casesThe fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 is pushing new cases up in Oregon, though not as steeply as other parts of the nation. Weekly new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon were up 25% Monday, Dec. 27, compared to a week ago, according to the Oregon Health Authority. That's a big jump for the state, but less than the more than 60% increase nationwide. The report comes as the world approaches the two-year anniversary on Friday, Dec. 31, of the first report of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. To date,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Pamplin Media Group#Westside#The Times Of Beaverton
The Times

Washington County Kids announces grant awards, poster contest

Recently awarded grant funding will help support after-school programming for youth in Washington County.Local after-school programming nonprofit Washington County Kids says recently awarded grants will help boost opportunities for kids. The organization has also announced a new poster contest to show the value of kids' "out-of-school" time. Founded in 2009, Washington County Kids has been working to increase access to early childhood education and after-school and summer programs for kids. Partnering with individuals and agencies across the county, the organization seeks to overcome costs and other barriers to after-school programs. A D V E R T I S I N...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Johnson: Cultural Trust donations connect us all

Nathalie Johnson, M.D., of Northwest Portland is a member of the Oregon Cultural Trust boardTwenty years ago, a mighty group of visionaries celebrated the fulfillment of a dream — a simple and effective way for Oregon taxpayers to direct funds to cultural activities. This was the genesis of the Oregon Cultural Trust and its cultural tax credit. It is still cause for celebration. As the Cultural Trust marks its 20th anniversary, it has proven itself a stable source of funding for Oregon's arts, heritage and humanities nonprofits operating across the state. The state tax credit is available to any Oregonian...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Herman: State should invest in caregiving workforce

Miki Herman of Northeast Portland is the interim chief executive officer at Portland's Albertina Kerr Centers.The human services sector is facing a historic workforce shortage of frontline caregivers. The impact of COVID-19 has pushed our statewide system of care past the breaking point. If Oregon doesn't take immediate action, it's poised for failure and collapse. Insufficient reimbursement rates from the state and private health insurance payers have created an ongoing struggle for human services providers to recruit and retain qualified staff, especially Child and Family Therapists, who deal with children's mental health, and Direct Support Professionals, who provide 24/7 essential...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

With more snow in Portland area, officials urge travel caution

Some government offices in northwest Oregon are closed all day, while others will open two hours late.Northwest Oregon awoke to more snow on the ground on Monday morning, Dec. 27. Daytime temperatures were warm enough Sunday, Dec. 26, that much of the snow and ice on roadways and paved paths melted before the sun set in most parts of the Portland area. But forecasters expect temperatures to remain below freezing Monday — and more snow could be on the way Monday night. Government officials in Oregon urged travel caution Monday morning after about an inch of snow fell on the...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
The Times

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 23, 2021

Readers of The Times are concerned about climate change, 'vaccine passports' and more.Former state rep focused on obesity As a former legislator and someone who cares deeply about the well-being of their fellow citizens, I hope Congress will move to address the obesity epidemic facing this country. Obesity is a complex and treatable disease that it is a leading contributor to some of the major causes of death, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some types of cancer. According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), in 2017, 29.0% of Oregon adults were obese. That proportion has almost tripled since 1990,...
BETHANY, OR
Portland Tribune

Washington County lends hand up to Afghan refugees

Officials dropped off almost 1 ton of food at the Muslim Educational Trust in Tigard. The Washington County Sheriff's Office, the District Attorney's Office and multiple county departments recently completed a weeks-long food drive to collect items needed by Afghan refugees coming into the Portland area. When all was said...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Kathryn Harrington accused of 'explosive tendencies' toward staff

Washington County paid out over $70,000 to settle with the county chair's former chief of staff this fall.A KOIN 6 News investigation found Washington County is paying out thousands of dollars after its top elected leader, Kathryn Harrington, is accused of creating a "toxic work environment." Documents obtained by KOIN 6 News, and also reviewed by Pamplin Media Group, from Harrington's time as Washington County chair as well as her previous tenure on the Metro Council allege that Harrington shouted at, insulted and in some cases humiliated employees in front of colleagues. Harrington's alleged behavior escalated to the point where,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Oregon announces first confirmed COVID-19 omicron cases

The omicron variant has been detected in three Oregonians so far, the Oregon Health Authority says.The omicron variant of COVID-19 has officially reached Oregon. The Oregon Health Authority announced Monday evening, Dec. 13, that three cases of the new variant first detected in South Africa last month have been confirmed in Oregonians. Two of the infected Oregonians live in Washington County. The third lives in Multnomah County. All three are adults under 40. All were fully vaccinated as well, the OHA said, although it did not specify whether they had received booster doses. A D V E R T I...
OREGON STATE
The Times

EMILIYâ€™S List throws support behind Kotek

National political group is ready to raise big money for House speaker's run for governorA group that gave Gov. Kate Brown $800,000 in her 2018 re-election bid has endorsed House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, for governor in 2022. EMILY's List, a Washington, D.C., organization that advocates for progressive women candidates, said early Friday, Dec. 10, that Kotek was their candidate to succeed Brown as the next governor. "Tina Kotek is a proven fighter for opportunity and justice," Laphonza Butler, EMILY's List president wrote in statement announcing the endorsement. EMILY's List is a acronym for "Early Money Is Like Yeast," comparing...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Portland metro doctor addresses COVID-19 vaccine myths

Dr. Ritu Sahni joined ClackCo TV for 'mythbusting' session refuting concerns gathered from social mediaAs the world nears its second full year since the initial COVID-19 outbreak, a myriad of questions and concerns surrounding vaccines, mask-wearing and other safety protocols have proven themselves an enduring facet of global discourse. To offer a professional medical perspective on lingering safety concerns from right here in the Portland metro region, government broadcast outlet #ClackCo TV sat down for a "mythbusting" session with Dr. Ritu Sahni, medical director for Clackamas County, Washington County and Lake Oswego emergency medical systems. In a video edit...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Times

Harrington says record of results will continue if re-elected

The chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners says she has been an effective leader during crisis.Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington says she's running for re-election to continue delivering results amid multiple crises. Harrington was elected as chair of the county board of commissioners in 2018 after defeating former county commissioner Bob Terry with 58% of the vote. So far, one person has filed to challenge Harrington for the position: Hillsboro City Councilor Beach Pace, who announced her campaign late last month. "We've done some exciting work these last three years, but we have a lot more to do,"...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
49
Followers
956
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy