Hillsboro, OR

2021 IN REVIEW: Fire, police leadership in Hillsboro called out

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Employees alleged discrimination and retaliation by top officials in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnZGh_0dZjO0Xn00

More than once this year, the lead story in the News-Times was on allegations of wrongdoing and retaliation within the city government of Hillsboro, the Washington County seat and largest city on Portland's Westside.

In April, Pamplin Media Group reported on a tort lawsuit filed in Washington County Circuit Court by three current employees of Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. They alleged that department leaders, including Fire Chief David Downey and Deputy Chief Jeff Gurske, discriminated against them and then retaliated when they raised concerns.

In one instance alleged by plaintiff Miguel Bautista, Hillsboro's deputy fire marshal, Gurske filed a public records request with the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries purportedly to find out who tipped BOLI off that Hillsboro Fire wasn't properly compensating workers for on-the-job training.

In another alleged by Capt. Anne Raven, Downey refused to fire a male employee Raven had reported for sexual harassment and instead suggested Raven leave the department because it would "never be easy for (her) there."

The third plaintiff, Paul Harvey, later withdrew from the lawsuit. His claims were voluntarily dismissed by the court in September.

In May, Pamplin Media Group revisited the complaint from several weeks prior, after Downey ordered a new investigation into Raven for purchasing masks to wear in the fire station, despite that purchase having been approved by Gurske beforehand. Raven alleged that the investigation was another act of retaliation against her after she filed the complaint.

Through their attorneys, Hillsboro and the fire officials have denied most of the allegations. A trial date has been set for September 2022.

But Hillsboro Fire & Rescue wasn't the only city agency whose leaders' actions were called into question this year.

Pamplin Media Group reported in November on a BOLI complaint and allegations lodged by Cindy Young Bolek, support services manager for the Hillsboro Police Department, against Police Chief Jim Coleman and Deputy Chief Mike Leader.

Young Bolek had expressed growing dissatisfaction with how the Hillsboro Police Department managed its body-worn camera program. She told the News-Times that she alerted consultants from the OIR Group to issues and past incidents within the department while OIR was conducting an external review of Hillsboro's policies and practices earlier this year. She also said she refused to go along with an attempt by the city's risk manager and attorneys to shield the notes she made after reviewing body-cam footage from disclosure if they were brought into evidence as part of a federal lawsuit against the city.

On Oct. 2, Young Bolek notified Coleman and Leader that she planned to leave the department. In a lengthy email, she detailed her unhappiness with the police department and complained of a "lack of unified leadership and support" in the department.

Days later, Leader told Young Bolek he was placing her on administrative leave immediately until the date of her departure, as well as revoking her employee access and privileges. While Leader claimed the move was "not disciplinary in nature," Young Bolek described it to Pamplin Media Group, as well as to BOLI and Hillsboro's city manager, Robby Hammond, as retaliatory.

"If I've done nothing wrong, why would they place me on this leave?" Young Bolek asked rhetorically in an interview with Pamplin Media Group.

Young Bolek has since attempted to rescind her resignation, which is set to take effect at the start of the New Year. It's unclear whether she will be permitted to return to her duties at the Hillsboro Police Department.

This isn't Young Bolek's first tangle with superiors in Hillsboro.

Pamplin Media Group previously reported on a federal lawsuit Young Bolek filed in 2014. She alleged Ron Louie, then the acting chief of the Hillsboro Police Department, screamed at her, humiliated her and demoted her during a staff meeting the previous year, which she believed was retaliation both for Young Bolek taking medical leave to recover from a heart attack and complaining in 2012 that Hillsboro police leadership treated male and female officers differently.

While a city investigation found Louie violated Hillsboro's policy against workplace harassment, and a federal judge agreed Louie's treatment of Young Bolek was "insensitive and mean," the courts ruled against Young Bolek, finding her complaint fell short of "the rigorous standard of conduct required for an intentional infliction of emotional distress claim."

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Portland Tribune

Forest Grove man killed in New Year's Eve crash

Washington County deputies responding to the wreck at Farmington and Rood Bridge roads reportedly rescued a puppy. A Forest Grove man died after apparently losing control of his vehicle and leaving the roadway in a rural area south of Hillsboro on Friday afternoon, Dec. 31, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

Police & Fire

A look at the calls responded to by police and fire departments in the Canby and Molalla area for 1/5/2022 edition. 4:10 p.m., Back pain (non-trauma) S Toliver RD, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury. Kennel AVE, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury. W Heintz AVE,...
CANBY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Police shooting sparked riot in Tigard

Jacob Macduff was shot and killed while apparently having a mental breakdown. Investigators say he had a knife.While Jan. 6, 2021, is a date that will be remembered for years to come in the United States, far from the halls of the U.S. Capitol, a local tragedy played out in an apartment complex parking lot in Tigard, Oregon. That afternoon, his roommate and ex-girlfriend told The Times, Jacob Macduff's deteriorating mental health had taken a serious turn for the worst. Macduff lived with bipolar disorder and was known to experience manic episodes. While she had reached out to Tigard police...
TIGARD, OR
Portland Tribune

2021 IN REVIEW: Washington County chambers clash

Attempts to move the Hillsboro and Beaverton Area Chambers of Commerce closer together backfired. A bizarre business drama played out over the course of several months in 2021, as local chambers of commerce got together, broke apart, rebranded and recriminated. In February, the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce and the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Fire destroys two mobile homes in Madras

Report lists portable heater connected to extension cord as a likely cause of fire. Red Cross volunteers have been called to help two Madras families rendered homeless by a New Year's Day fire. Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 responded to the Greenspot Mobile Home Park at ten minutes after...
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

East Multnomah County signs off on 2021

New mayor in Gresham; football in the spring; developing Halsey Blvd.; and more. In many ways it has been a tumultuous 2021. New leaders were brought into East Multnomah County, businesses fought to stay afloat, plans and dreams were drafted, City Halls were built, spectators cheered on high school athletes, and the pandemic continued to drag on as everyone did their best to get by.
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

2022 begins with two dead, one wounded in Northeast Portland

UPDATE: Nearly 90 shell casings also found after an early Saturday shooting in Southeast Portland.Portland's surge of gun violence continued into the new year with a shooting that left two dead and one wounded in Northeast Portland early Saturday, Jan. 1. The names of the victims were not immediately released, no arrests were made, and no suspect information was available. Police also reported that nearly 90 shell casing were later found after a shooting report in Southeast Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, 2021 ended with at least 1,274 documented shootings and 90 homicides — 60 by firearms —...
PORTLAND, OR
Community Policy