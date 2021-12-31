Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Teddy Bridgewater in his Week 17 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) and guard Dalton Risner (66) in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Teddy Bridgewater and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (7-8) and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet in a Week 17 matchup between AFC West opponents at SoFi Stadium.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Bridgewater has put up 3,052 passing yards (203.5 per game) while going 285-for-426 (66.9% completion percentage) and throwing 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 106 rushing yards (7.1 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Broncos have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Bridgewater has attempted 53 of his 426 passes in the red zone, accounting for 41.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In two matchups against the Chargers, Bridgewater averaged 182 passing yards per game, 5.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

While Bridgewater didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Chargers, he threw one touchdown pass in both of those outings.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The 237.1 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers' defense is 20th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Bridgewater did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Raiders.

In his last three outings, Bridgewater has thrown for 277 yards (92.3 per game) while completing 30 of 47 passes (63.8%), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

