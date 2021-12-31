ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla recalls some model 3 and model S vehicles in China

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s market regulator said on Friday that Tesla Inc will recall 19,697 imported...

Popular Mechanics

The Used Car Market Will Crash Soon—This Is Why

It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
b975.com

Tesla delivers 308,600 vehicles in Q4, beating estimates

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc said on Sunday it had delivered a record 308,600 electric cars to customers in the fourth quarter of 2021 well above Wall Street estimates, thanks to a production ramp up at the electric-car maker’s Shanghai factory. Analysts had expected Tesla to deliver 263,026 vehicles,...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

4 Million People Will Drive Teslas By The End Of 2022

According to our data, Tesla has delivered by the end of 2021 more than 2,335,000 all-electric cars, which is by way more than anyone else. This number includes more than half a million Model S/Model X and more than 1.8 million Model 3/Model Y. Unfortunately, the company does not break sales between individual models.
ECONOMY
staradvertiser.com

China accuses Walmart of ‘stupidity’ over missing Xinjiang goods in stores

China issued a stern warning to Walmart Inc. following allegations that the company’s warehouse stores in the country stopped selling items from Xinjiang, ramping up pressure on the retail giant amid rising tensions with the U.S. over the western province. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Chinese Communist...
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Tesla Delivers Nearly a Million Cars in 2021 Despite Shortages

Automakers all over the world are struggling with a computer chip shortage brought on by pandemic-related shutdowns. But that is apparently not stopping Tesla. On Sunday, Tesla announced that it had rolled out 936,000 cars last year, an 87 percent jump from 2020. Most of those cars were Model 3 sedans or Model Y hatchbacks, the New York Times reports.
BUSINESS
AFP

Tesla delivers almost 1 mn cars globally

Tesla said Sunday it delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges.  The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.
BUSINESS
NBC News

What's ahead for the auto industry in 2022?

From shortages of crucial semiconductor chips to shutdowns at major assembly plants, plus sky-rocketing car prices and empty dealerships, 2021 was a year to remember for auto manufacturers and consumers alike. But there was also a surge in sales of electric vehicles, and an increasing shift from sedans to SUVs and pickup trucks.
ECONOMY
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNBC

China warns Walmart over alleged removal of Xinjiang-sourced products from stores

China's anti-graft agency on Friday accused Walmart of "stupidity and shorted-sightedness" after reports that its membership-based chain Sam's Club had removed Xinjiang-sourced products from stores. The Chinese government has been under scrutiny for its treatment of Uyghurs and other minority Muslims in Xinjiang. Other companies, including H&M and Intel, have...
ECONOMY
d1softballnews.com

675,000 cars recalled in two days!

The day after recalling as many as 475,000 vehicles in the United States, Tesla is now recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in China. 675,000 cars recalled in two days is a significant result for a manufacturer the size of Tesla …. Reuters reported Friday morning that Tesla in China will recall...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

NIO Sold Over 10,000 EVs In December 2021

NIO reports another strong monthly result for electric car sales, but the growth rate slowed down in recent months. Last month, the Chinese company delivered 10,489 electric cars (up 50% year-over-year), just a few hundred units less than in the record November (10,878). The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the U.S. road safety regulator said on Thursday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
CARS

