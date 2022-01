2021 is almost over, and what a year its been for Atlanta’s culinary scene!. Atlanta has recently seen some stellar additions join our ever-growing number of must-visit bars and restaurants. This year, we’ve seen the food hall craze take over the city, along with so many promising eateries that make Atlanta such an exciting place for foodies. Here’s some of our favorite new restaurants that opened throughout 2021 in the ATL:

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO