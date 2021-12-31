Georgia vs. Michigan Orange Bowl 2021: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch College Football Playoff Semifinal

It’s the penultimate week of the 2021 regular season as we get set for NFL RedZone for Week 17. Teams across the league are getting into the thick of playoffs battles in the AFC and NFC, with a number of playoff spots on the line Sunday. The New England Patriots will try to lock up a spot in the postseason as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Also in the 1 p.m. slot, the Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens while the Indianapolis Colts face the Las Vegas Raiders in matchups with major playoff implications. Keep an eye on the late afternoon matchup between the Cardinals and Cowboys as two of the NFC’s best face off. As always, trying to track down NFL RedZone can be a little bit tricky, as it’s not included with many basic cable packages and is usually an add-on for streaming services. However, some services, like fuboTV, do offer NFL RedZone as part of its free trial, giving viewers plenty of ways to watch for the 2021 season.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO