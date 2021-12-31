ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Georgia vs. Michigan Orange Bowl 2021: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch College Football Playoff Semifinal

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s the 2021 Orange Bowl as Michigan takes on Georgia in the second half of the College Football Playoff Semifinal doubleheader on New Year’s Eve. The No. 2 Wolverines head into the playoff after rising above expectations in the Big Ten under head coach Jim Harbaugh. After finally overcoming rivals Ohio...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Ohio State vs. Utah | Rose Bowl: Live stream, start time, how to watch New Year’s Six bowl

There will be two different teams and narratives going at it in the Rose Bowl as Utah and Ohio State meet in Pasadena, California. The Utes are Pac-12 champions and finished the season strong, including two wins over Oregon — the team who beat Ohio State early in the season. The Buckeyes, in contrast, fell into the game after they lost their regular-season finale at Michigan. Multiple Ohio State players have also opted out of the game.
UTAH STATE
MassLive.com

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Fiesta Bowl 2021: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch

The New Year’s Bowls continue Saturday as Notre Dame takes on Oklahoma State in the 2021 Playstation Fiesta Bowl. The No. 5 Fighting Irish just missed out on the College Football Playoff and will be heading into this one after losing head coach Brian Kelly to LSU. Now, Notre Dame will be turning to former defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to lead the team moving forward. On the other side, the No. 9 Cowboys are coming off a strong 11-2 campaign behind Spencer Sanders at quarterback and Miek Gundy at head coach. As is the case for much of the 2021-22 college football bowl season, this game will air on ESPN via your TV provider. But if you don’t have cable, you can also watch the game streaming via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.
FOOTBALL
MassLive.com

Patriots vs. Jaguars: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Mac Jones vs. Trevor Lawrence

It’s a battle between rookie quarterbacks as Mac Jones and the New England Patriots take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt and will be looking to lock up a spot in the postseason with a win. To do so, they’ll have to get past a Jaguars team that has struggled this season, but is looking for a fresh start under interim head coach Darrell Bevell. The Patriots currently stand a game up in the division. But if the Bills get a win, it’s a whole new ball game. Sunday’s game will air on TV via CBS, depending on which TV market you’re in. Fans can also stream the game via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
MassLive.com

Under Armour All-America Game 2021: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch top high school football prospects

While some fans will be watching the biggest current names in football during Sunday’s NFL broadcasts, the future of the game will be on display in Orlando, Florida as we get set for the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game. The annual showcase for the top high school football talent returns at Camping World Stadium for another edition of the best and brightest prospects in the country take the field for an All-Star event. Sunday’s broadcast will air on ESPN via your TV provider. But if you don’t have cable, you can also watch the game streaming via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.
ORLANDO, FL
MassLive.com

Washington State vs. CMU Sun Bowl 2021: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch

Against all odds, the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will be played as Washington State takes on Central Michigan. Wazzu was originally slated to take on Miami until COVID-19 concerns forced the Hurricanes to bow out. However, with Boise State withdrawing from the Arizona Bowl, CMU suddenly became available as an opponent. Now, we have the Cougars taking on the Chippewas in a Friday afternoon bowl matchup in El Paso, Texas. The Sun Bowl is an exception on the 2021-22 college football calendar bowl season. This game will air on CBS via your TV provider (and not ESPN like most games). But if you don’t have cable, you can also watch the game streaming via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.
WASHINGTON STATE
MassLive.com

NFL RedZone 2021, Week 17: Live stream, TV, free trial, how to watch

It’s the penultimate week of the 2021 regular season as we get set for NFL RedZone for Week 17. Teams across the league are getting into the thick of playoffs battles in the AFC and NFC, with a number of playoff spots on the line Sunday. The New England Patriots will try to lock up a spot in the postseason as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Also in the 1 p.m. slot, the Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens while the Indianapolis Colts face the Las Vegas Raiders in matchups with major playoff implications. Keep an eye on the late afternoon matchup between the Cardinals and Cowboys as two of the NFC’s best face off. As always, trying to track down NFL RedZone can be a little bit tricky, as it’s not included with many basic cable packages and is usually an add-on for streaming services. However, some services, like fuboTV, do offer NFL RedZone as part of its free trial, giving viewers plenty of ways to watch for the 2021 season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Richt
Person
Nick Saban
MassLive.com

Patriots playoff picture: New England clinches postseason berth, leads Wild Card race

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots came into Sunday needing to win and get one other result to go their way to assure themselves a playoff spot. The victory was locked up by halftime as New England hammered Jacksonville, 50-10 at Gillette Stadium, Sunday. When the horn sounded there were still two results that could seal the postseason spot. Las Vegas’ late field goal gave the Raiders a win over Indianapolis. That result made the Patriots wait a little longer, but may have helped them in the long run.
NFL
MassLive.com

Cowboys vs. Cardinals: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Dak Prescott and Kyler Murray

Two of the NFL’s most electrifying quarterbacks are in action on Sunday afternoon, as Kyler Murray’s Cardinals travel to Dallas for a date with Dak Prescott. Arizona will be looking to get back in the win column — they’ve lost three straight — while the Cowboys are riding high after dismantling the Washington Football Team, 56-14. Here’s how you can watch the action this weekend:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Tv Streaming#Sling Tv#American Football#Wolverines#All 22#Skycast#Espnews#Espnu#The Command Center#Espn2
MassLive.com

Patriots hammer Jaguars 50-10, clinch playoff berth

FOXBOROUGH — After back-to-back losses, the Patriots took their frustration out on the Jacksonville Jaguars. New England dominated the first half en route to a 50-10 win on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots needed a victory and a loss by either the Dolphins or Raiders to clinch a...
NFL
MassLive.com

New England Patriots can clinch playoff spot Sunday: Here’s what has to happen

While winning the AFC East title is now a long shot, the New England Patriots can earn a playoff spot Sunday with a win over Jacksonville and a little help. Seven teams reach the playoffs in each conference. The four division winners are seeds No. 1-4. The No. 1 seed gets a first-round bye. Seeds 2-4 each host first-round home games against the three Wild Card teams who are seeds 5-7.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Football
MassLive.com

Patriots get right and absolutely steamroll lowly Jaguars (9 up, 1 down)

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots made a January date with the hapless Jaguars as boring as it should have been. New England absolutely croaked Jacksonville in all three phases and cruised to a 50-10 win that was every bit as lopsided as the score indicates. It was a clinical dismantling. Here are nine up and one down from a blowout in Foxborough:
NFL
MassLive.com

NFL Week 17 picks, point spreads, betting lines: Will the Chiefs and Packers clinch No. 1 seeds?

This is one of the most fun football weeks of the year with college bowl games and a ton of NFL meaningful games in Week 17. Let’s get right to it. If you want to follow our lead or fade our picks, you can play in MassLive’s Pro Football Pick ‘Em Challenge along with our experts: Patriots beat writer Chris Mason, vice president of content Ed Kubosiak, sports columnist Matt Vautour, sports producer/weird food guy Nick O’Malley and me, the guy who just couldn’t pick the Lions this week (as much as I wanted to).
NFL
MassLive.com

Patriots sign Adrian Phillips to three-year extension (report)

It’s already a happy new year for Adrian Phillips. The safety inked a three-year extension with the Patriots on Saturday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that will pay him $7.25 million guaranteed with a maximum of $14.25 million. Phillips has been terrific since signing as a free agent in 2020 and this signing ensures some continuity in the defensive backfield moving forward.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
67K+
Followers
46K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy