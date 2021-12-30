Loaded and Rolling: Fleet availability; autonomous truck testing; driver employment data

Specially upfitted class 8 semi-truck navigated 80 miles without a human in the vehicle, traveling on surface streets and highways, interacting naturally with other motorists. TuSimple, a global autonomous driving technology company, successfully completed the world’s first fully autonomous semi-truck run on open public roads without a human in the vehicle and without human intervention. The run took place on December 22nd and required TuSimple’s upfitted autonomous semi-truck to begin its journey from a large railyard in Tucson, Arizona, and travel more than 80 miles on surface streets and highways at night, safely arriving at a high-volume distribution center in the Phoenix metro area. Along the journey, TuSimple’s Autonomous Driving System (ADS) successfully navigated surface streets, traffic signals, on-ramps, off-ramps, emergency lane vehicles, and highway lane changes in open traffic while naturally interacting with other motorists.
