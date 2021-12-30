ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loaded and Rolling: Fleet availability; autonomous truck testing; driver employment data

By Thomas Wasson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStruggling for capacity: A briefing on fleet availability. The holiday season in trucking traditionally sees lower driver activity due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The driver’s home time and geographic location pose a unique challenge to carriers, as larger fleets have drivers domiciled in locations that may be far...

Semi-truck completes autonomous driving test from Tucson to Phoenix

A semi-truck completed an 80-mile route in Arizona with no human driver or intervention during the trip. The autonomous driving technology was developed by the San Diego-based company TuSimple. A company spokesperson says it’s the first successful fully-autonomous run by a class 8 vehicle, or semi, on open public roads with no human navigation.
PHOENIX, AZ
Loaded and Rolling: Trucking trends of 2021, holiday freight disruption

Trucking trends of 2021: Buying growth, expanding capabilities. It’s the end of the year and for the trucking industry, disruption, record profits and new opportunities are all major themes to consider when predicting trends to watch in 2022. The trucking expansions into the LTL space and final mile and acquisitions of regional carriers indicate strategic adjustments for large trucking carriers, which traditionally focused on the middle-mile space. Brokerage expansions and investment in technology underline the challenges shippers are facing in this tight capacity environment. Below are a few highlights of these trends from 2021.
INDUSTRY
Norfolk Southern initiative incentivizes loaded trucks out of Chicago

Norfolk Southern is testing a pilot program at the busy Landers intermodal facility in Chicago, offering a $200 incentive to truck carriers and steamship lines each time a drayage driver brings in and departs with a shipping container. The Dual Mission Reward Program is also being conducted at NS’ Kansas...
CHICAGO, IL
Autonomous truck company TuSimple logs first no-human road test

NEW YORK (AP) — A semitruck guided by technology from the company TuSimple completed an 80-mile route in Arizona with no human on board and no human intervention during the trip, the company said Wednesday. San Diego-based TuSimple says it’s the first successful fully-autonomous run by a class 8...
CARS
Autonomous Truck Software Platforms Advance

Among my favorite topics is presenting pictorial views of autonomous vehicles (AV) software platforms and their partners, customer and related relationships. I often get update requests, and will therefore begin with the status of autonomous truck platform. AVs for goods delivery have become a major focus for many software platform...
TECHNOLOGY
TuSimple Becomes First To Successfully Operate Driver Out, Fully Autonomous Semi-truck On Open Public Roads

Specially upfitted class 8 semi-truck navigated 80 miles without a human in the vehicle, traveling on surface streets and highways, interacting naturally with other motorists. TuSimple, a global autonomous driving technology company, successfully completed the world’s first fully autonomous semi-truck run on open public roads without a human in the vehicle and without human intervention. The run took place on December 22nd and required TuSimple’s upfitted autonomous semi-truck to begin its journey from a large railyard in Tucson, Arizona, and travel more than 80 miles on surface streets and highways at night, safely arriving at a high-volume distribution center in the Phoenix metro area. Along the journey, TuSimple’s Autonomous Driving System (ADS) successfully navigated surface streets, traffic signals, on-ramps, off-ramps, emergency lane vehicles, and highway lane changes in open traffic while naturally interacting with other motorists.
TUCSON, AZ
TuSimple claims success on 80-mile driverless Class 8 pilot in Arizona

Editor’s note: Adds analyst reaction and closing share price. TuSimple claims it successfully completed an 80-mile nighttime run on Interstate 10 in Arizona with no driver in the cab — the first to reach the goal in the U.S. among many competitors working on robot-driven trucks. San Diego-based...
ARIZONA STATE
5 alternative container ports for avoiding congestion

The Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex was the poster child for supply chain gridlock in 2021, with dozens of vessels scattered for miles off the coast waiting for a berth and piles of containers bringing landside cargo flow to a crawl. Vessels are taking five days or more to unload, and importers and exporters are experiencing extensive delays to secure containers and the chassis to transport them.
INDUSTRY
Holidays place pricing power firmly in carriers’ hands

This week’s DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 75 (Carriers) Last week’s DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 70 (Carriers) Three-month DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 65 (Carriers) The DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
INDUSTRY
Waymo to add Zeekr-built electric van to fleet of autonomous test vehicles

Waymo just revealed a new van that it plans to introduce to its fleet one day. It’s being built in collaboration with Zeekr, a brand under the Geely empire. First impressions of the exterior are good, as we instantly got VW ID.Buzz vibes from its friendly shape and proportions. This Waymo Zeekr van is planned to be fully electric, but any specs concerning range or power are unavailable as of today.
CARS
Truck company offering $10,000 to vaccinated drivers as deadline nears

A trucking company is offering a $10,000 bonus to all drivers who have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by mid-January. Fuel Transport, a freight company with offices in Montreal and Toronto, says it hopes the incentive will boost employee vaccination rates and head off potential delays at the border.
INDUSTRY
Self-Driving Semi Completes Trip

The horizon for the future of self-driving vechicles has gotten a little closer. This week, a San Diego tech company revealed that one of its fully autonomous semi trucks completed an 80-mile run in Arizona. According to TuSimple, the test was the first successful trip by a self-driving class 8...
PHOENIX, IL
Karat Packaging Bought 10 Tesla Semi Trucks For Its Fleet

Karat Packaging, which focuses on distributing and manufacturing environmentally friendly disposable foodservice products, has announced that it will be adding 10 Tesla Semi trucks to its fleet. The order is part of the company’s geographic expansion of its logistics services business. For now, Karat Packaging has 86 trucks and...
INDUSTRY
When Will We See Autonomous Trucks on Construction Sites?

Autonomous cars are hot topics these days, especially as more test drives occur and industry authorities start looking at legislation to keep roads safe without stifling self-driving vehicle innovation. However, it’s also useful to think about the potential of high-tech automobiles to excel in certain types of work — on construction sites, in particular. What benefits could autonomous construction equipment bring?
CARS
Loaded and Rolling: Capacity crunch, transportation M&A, Cass Index spending records

Capacity crunch: Competition for carriers brings rising costs, new opportunities. Continued freight demand and limited truckload supply are allowing trucking companies to be selective with which loads to take, causing greater competition among shippers. Customer characteristics are playing a key role in contract and spot rate negotiations with carriers reevaluating their customer mix based on their experiences hauling for customers through pandemic-related disruptions.
BUSINESS
Check Call: Oh hey, 2022, how you doin’?

We all know that feeling of hope and “new year, new me” that January brings. While we might not be rushing into the gym right away, we can certainly look at some things to get excited about in the new year. We have to be optimistic now so we can throw shade at 2022 in December just like we did to 2021 earlier in the week. Fair is fair.
ECONOMY
SONAR sightings for Dec. 30: KC to Cincinnati, more lanes to watch

The highlights from Thursday’s SONAR reports. For more information on SONAR — the fastest freight-forecasting platform in the industry — or to request a demo, click here. Also, be sure to check out the latest SONAR update, TRAC — the freshest spot rate data in the industry.
CINCINNATI, OH

