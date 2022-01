Most government departments will wipe all texts and other data from mobile phones if users enter the wrong password too many times, new research shows.The policy was criticised by MPs investigating the Greensill lobbying scandal last year.A series of Freedom of Information requests submitted by the PA news agency show that at least 14 out of 21 central government departments and authorities delete phone content after too many password attempts.Four departments do not have that policy, one said it does not hold the information, the Ministry of Defence refused to reveal its policy, and the Northern Ireland Office could neither...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 HOURS AGO