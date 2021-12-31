Today’s Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve been wondering where winter has been for the past few days, there’s no denying it’s back now. As expected, areas along the Canadian border in northern New York picked up the most snow from this system, with 7″ of snow reported in Westville Center. Totals close to 5″ extended along the Canadian border into Vermont, but dropped off quickly to the south. The Burlington area picked up about 2.5″ of new snow. Snow is ongoing across parts of northern New York and the Champlain Valley tonight, but will taper off over the course of the evening.
