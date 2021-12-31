ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Today’s Forecast

By Jonathan Oh
abccolumbia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking at a great wrap-up to 2021 with highs in the upper-70s under partly cloudy skies...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Bitter cold temperatures heading into the work week

A few lingering snow showers will impact Michiana through mid-morning. After those clear, a round of isolated lake effect snow showers will develop out to our west and impact northwestern Michiana this afternoon and evening. Roadways are very slick this morning, so take it slow if you have to travel. The snow will stick around for awhile as cold air has quickly moved into Michiana. Feel like temperatures this morning are in the single digits. High temperatures today will only top out in the mid 20s. Single digit lows are on the way for tomorrow morning with wind chills dropping below 0. We will briefly hit the 30s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday, but then more bitter cold temperatures return for late week and next weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beautiful Day#Happy New Year
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Prepping for our first taste of winter as snow is expected late tonight and early Monday; much colder temperatures ahead

In less than 24 hours, we’ll go from feeling like early fall to the middle of winter. First, a Flood Warning is in effect for the Clinch River in Tazewell County where 1-3 inches of rain fell overnight. As of Sunday morning, minor flooding is occurring in Richlands. Locations downstream can also expect some minor flooding into this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Sunday Forecast: Bitter cold today & hard freeze Monday

Click here to view county specific weather alerts. See latest current conditions here. TODAY: Wintry mix ending after 9 AM for most areas. Clouds through early afternoon, then clearing. Very cold and windy. Highs: middle 30s to near 40. Wind: NW 20 mph. Gusts 20-30 mph. TONIGHT: Clear & cold. Hard freeze likely Monday morning […]
ENVIRONMENT
Atmore Advance

Temperatures to drop tonight

Temperatures are slated to drop more than 30 degrees tonight for the Atmore area, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, the low tonight is going to be 30 degrees. On Monday, the high is slated to be 47 degrees with an overnight low of 29. For...
ATMORE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDTN

Wintry mix ends this AM, much colder today

It’ finally feels more like winter today as colder air settles into the area. Temperatures will be steady to slowly declining this afternoon under cloudy skies. Winds pick up with gusts to 25 mph and that will give us a wind chill in the 20s this afternoon. Early morning rain/wintry mix ends this morning. TODAY: […]
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gradual drying trend on the horizon

Heavy rain is still a possibility for Sunday, but lighter winds and drier conditions are possible starting Monday. A few thunderstorms have been firing up on the radar. Passing showers will be over the state. Have a wonderful and safe New Year's. Residents rethink New Year's celebrations as wet weather,...
ENVIRONMENT
wevv.com

44 Forecast Sunday 010222

HELLLLOOOOO Winter: January seems to have welcomed winter with a hand open, as temperatures today were some 20 degrees colder than they were yesterday and almost 40 degrees colder on Friday. The rain slowly moved out and a few flurries were the only real precipitation. Some snow showers were more common near Bowling Green than in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve been wondering where winter has been for the past few days, there’s no denying it’s back now. As expected, areas along the Canadian border in northern New York picked up the most snow from this system, with 7″ of snow reported in Westville Center. Totals close to 5″ extended along the Canadian border into Vermont, but dropped off quickly to the south. The Burlington area picked up about 2.5″ of new snow. Snow is ongoing across parts of northern New York and the Champlain Valley tonight, but will taper off over the course of the evening.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy