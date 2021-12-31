Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Justin Herbert in his Week 17 contest with the Los Angeles Chargers against the Denver Broncos.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) and quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrate after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Justin Herbert ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West opponents play in Week 17 when Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has thrown for 4,394 yards (292.9 ypg), completing 67.1% of his passes and tossing 33 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 57 times for 299 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 19.9 yards per game.

The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.8% of the time.

Herbert accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 89 of his 577 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Denver

In three matchups against the Broncos, Herbert averaged 278 passing yards per game, 0.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Herbert threw a touchdown pass in each of those matchups against the Broncos, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.

The 226.3 passing yards the Broncos yield per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos' defense is third in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Texans last week, Herbert went 27-for-35 (77.1%) for 336 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

He added four carries for 15 yards.

In his last three outings, Herbert has thrown for 847 yards (282.3 per game) while completing 72 of 104 passes (69.2%), with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 50 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

