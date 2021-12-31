ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

 2 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Justin Herbert in his Week 17 contest with the Los Angeles Chargers against the Denver Broncos.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) and quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrate after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Justin Herbert ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West opponents play in Week 17 when Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Herbert has thrown for 4,394 yards (292.9 ypg), completing 67.1% of his passes and tossing 33 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 57 times for 299 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 19.9 yards per game.
  • The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.8% of the time.
  • Herbert accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 89 of his 577 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • In three matchups against the Broncos, Herbert averaged 278 passing yards per game, 0.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Herbert threw a touchdown pass in each of those matchups against the Broncos, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.
  • The 226.3 passing yards the Broncos yield per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Broncos' defense is third in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Texans last week, Herbert went 27-for-35 (77.1%) for 336 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
  • He added four carries for 15 yards.
  • In his last three outings, Herbert has thrown for 847 yards (282.3 per game) while completing 72 of 104 passes (69.2%), with six touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 50 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

