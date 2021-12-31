Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Davis Mills in his Week 17 contest with the Houston Texans against the San Francisco 49ers.

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates with quarterback Davis Mills (10) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Davis Mills before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Mills and the Houston Texans (4-11) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mills leads Houston with 2,200 passing yards (146.7 per game) and has a 66.6% completion percentage (219-for-329), tossing 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 28 rushing yards (1.9 ypg) on 13 carries.

The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.

Mills accounts for 26.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 329 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mills' matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 231.5 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Mills completed 77.8% of his passes for 254 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Mills has put up 794 passing yards (264.7 ypg) on 73-of-106 with five touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive