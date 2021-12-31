ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco

 2 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Davis Mills in his Week 17 contest with the Houston Texans against the San Francisco 49ers.

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates with quarterback Davis Mills (10) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Davis Mills before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Mills and the Houston Texans (4-11) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Mills leads Houston with 2,200 passing yards (146.7 per game) and has a 66.6% completion percentage (219-for-329), tossing 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 28 rushing yards (1.9 ypg) on 13 carries.
  • The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
  • Mills accounts for 26.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 329 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 231.5 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Mills completed 77.8% of his passes for 254 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Mills has put up 794 passing yards (264.7 ypg) on 73-of-106 with five touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

