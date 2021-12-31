Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Javonte Williams in his Week 17 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates after a touchdown run against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Javonte Williams, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Williams' Denver Broncos (7-8) and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) play in a Week 17 matchup between AFC West rivals at SoFi Stadium.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has racked up a team-high 827 rushing yards (55.1 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

And he has caught 40 passes for 296 yards (19.7 per game) with three TDs.

His team has run the ball 400 times this season, and he's taken 177 of those attempts (44.2%).

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Williams notched 54 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Chargers, 1.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Chargers.

In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 29th in the league, allowing 140.3 yards per game.

This season the Chargers have conceded 21 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Williams racked up 12 yards on seven carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Williams has 157 rushing yards on 37 attempts (52.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

He's also averaged 9.0 receiving yards per game, catching seven passes for 27 yards and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

