NFL

Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

By Data Skrive
 2 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Javonte Williams in his Week 17 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates after a touchdown run against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Javonte Williams, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Williams' Denver Broncos (7-8) and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) play in a Week 17 matchup between AFC West rivals at SoFi Stadium.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Williams has racked up a team-high 827 rushing yards (55.1 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 40 passes for 296 yards (19.7 per game) with three TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 400 times this season, and he's taken 177 of those attempts (44.2%).
  • The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Williams notched 54 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Chargers, 1.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Chargers.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 29th in the league, allowing 140.3 yards per game.
  • This season the Chargers have conceded 21 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Williams racked up 12 yards on seven carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Williams has 157 rushing yards on 37 attempts (52.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He's also averaged 9.0 receiving yards per game, catching seven passes for 27 yards and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

