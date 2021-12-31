Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Brandon Aiyuk in his Week 17 contest with the San Francisco 49ers against the Houston Texans.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates the touchdown catch of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Brandon Aiyuk ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk has 625 yards receiving on 46 catches (71 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 41.7 yards per game.

Aiyuk has been the target of 71 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.

Aiyuk has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 17.9% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Houston

The Texans have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 253.7 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Aiyuk grabbed four passes for 40 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.

Over his last three games, Aiyuk's 17 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 138 yards (46.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

