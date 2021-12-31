Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Deebo Samuel in his Week 17 contest with the San Francisco 49ers against the Houston Texans.

Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) celebrates with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Deebo Samuel's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) play the Houston Texans (4-11) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel's 1,247 receiving yards (83.1 per game) are a team high. He has 70 receptions (109 targets) and five touchdowns.

Samuel has been the target of 23.8% (109 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Houston

The 253.7 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Texans have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Samuel was targeted 11 times, totaling 159 yards on nine receptions (averaging 17.7 yards per grab).

Samuel has totaled 241 receiving yards (80.3 per game), reeling in 14 passes on 17 targets during his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

