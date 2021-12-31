ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

By Data Skrive
 2 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Deebo Samuel in his Week 17 contest with the San Francisco 49ers against the Houston Texans.

Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) celebrates with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Deebo Samuel's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) play the Houston Texans (4-11) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Samuel's 1,247 receiving yards (83.1 per game) are a team high. He has 70 receptions (109 targets) and five touchdowns.
  • Samuel has been the target of 23.8% (109 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • The 253.7 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Texans have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Samuel was targeted 11 times, totaling 159 yards on nine receptions (averaging 17.7 yards per grab).
  • Samuel has totaled 241 receiving yards (80.3 per game), reeling in 14 passes on 17 targets during his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

