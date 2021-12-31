ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

By Data Skrive
 2 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Elijah Mitchell in his Week 17 contest with the San Francisco 49ers against the Houston Texans.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Elijah Mitchell will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) take the field in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Mitchell, has carried the ball 165 times for 759 yards (50.6 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • And he has added 17 catches for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 431 times this season, and he's taken 165 of those attempts (38.3%).
  • The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • Allowing 141.3 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Texans are ranked 31st in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (25).

Recent Performances

  • Mitchell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Titans.
  • In his last three games, Mitchell has piled up zero carries for 0 yards (0.0 per game).

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

