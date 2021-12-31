Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Elijah Mitchell in his Week 17 contest with the San Francisco 49ers against the Houston Texans.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Elijah Mitchell will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) take the field in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Mitchell, has carried the ball 165 times for 759 yards (50.6 per game), with five touchdowns.

And he has added 17 catches for 126 yards (8.4 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 431 times this season, and he's taken 165 of those attempts (38.3%).

The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Houston

Allowing 141.3 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Texans are ranked 31st in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (25).

Recent Performances

Mitchell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Titans.

In his last three games, Mitchell has piled up zero carries for 0 yards (0.0 per game).

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

