ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Knife victim’s mother copes with devastating loss by fighting for change

By Margaret Davis
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfQC7_0dZjInaR00

A mother whose 15-year-old son died from a single stab wound on his way home from school has said she will always feel pain but has no time “to just sit down and cry” as she fights to stop further lives being lost.

Hawa Haragakiza, 33, vowed to campaign for change after her eldest child Tamim Ian Habimana was killed in Woolwich, south-east London in July.

Tamim’s death is one of 29 teenage homicides in London in 2021, which surpasses the most recent high of 27 seen in 2017, and equals the previous peak of 29 teenage murders in the capital in 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YRN8Y_0dZjInaR00

Ms Haragakiza said young people are left with nothing to do after school and so wander the streets, where there is generally no police protection.

She told the PA news agency: “There’s a problem with young people because they’ve got so much time on their hands.

“After school they just don’t have anything to do and they just wander the street. And on the street we don’t have police protection.”

She believes young people do not trust adults and have no fear of ending up in prison.

“They’ll go to jail, they’ll have a nice life there, they’ll come out,” Ms Haragakiza said. “How about us? We just lost our kid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pihxh_0dZjInaR00

“At the end of the day I was expecting my kid to be a lawyer, I was expecting my son to be a good citizen who I can be proud of. But he’s not here.

“Those kids will get out eventually.

“No matter what they do I won’t have the result that I want, because the result that I want is to have my kid back.

“In five years or 10 years they will come out, they will have their life. But mine won’t be here.”

The mother-of-three wants tougher sentences for juvenile killers for the sake of the victim’s loved ones.

“It should be an example that these kids should go away for a long time,” she said.

“It’s not only about those kids or my child who’s gone, it’s about the ones they left behind.

“If you just do the right thing and punish them correctly then at least (their families) will feel that justice has been done.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoKzh_0dZjInaR00

Speaking about Tamim’s younger brothers, who are 11 and 13, she said: “They’ve got so many questions, I don’t even know how to answer them.”

Ms Haragakiza is determined to make a change in her son’s memory.

She said: “I don’t think that I’ve got time to just sit down and cry until I’ve seen that I’ve made a change in my son’s name.

“I know who my son was, he was a good boy. The way he looked at me was reassuring me ‘Mum, I will do you proud’.

“I will always have this pain, but the way to cope with it is to do what Tamim would want, which is to make a change. I have to do whatever it takes.”

This includes campaigning for centres for young people to keep them off the street and offer positive activities, as well as pushing for tougher jail terms.

She also wants to see bereaved relatives and ex-offenders visiting schools to teach young people the human cost of knife crime.

“It’s like every single day another kid is dead, and it looks like we have to accept that’s how it is, when we shouldn’t. It is supposed to be a free country but also a safe country,” Ms Haragakiza said.

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Man killed in Prichard while selling phone, victim's mother says

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- We're learning more about the victim in Sunday’s murder in Prichard. His mother told FOX10 news, he was killed after trying to sell a phone. New witness video showing the aftermath of a shooting in Prichard from over the weekend was sent to FOX10 Tuesday.
PRICHARD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
13newsnow.com

Mother of alleged 'shopping cart killer' victim talks about her family's loss

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The mother of a pregnant woman allegedly murdered by the so-called shopping cart killer reflects on what her family has endured. Although Fairfax County Police are still waiting for DNA results to confirm her identity, they believe 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown is one of at least four women the alleged serial killer murdered.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Morganton News Herald

Mother of 2017 shooting victim killed in Newton

NEWTON — Hope Kennedy, the woman killed in Newton last week, was the mother of a 21-year-old killed outside of J. McCroskey’s pub in 2017. Hope Kennedy, 45, was shot at a home on Maple Court in Newton shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 23, according to the Newton Police Department. She died at Catawba Valley Medical Center, two days before Christmas.
NEWTON, NC
The Independent

Star Hobson’s mother is a victim of toddler’s murder, claims barrister

The mother of toddler Star Hobson is herself a victim of her daughter’s murder, her barrister has told a judge.Frankie Smith is being sentenced for causing or allowing 16-month-old Star’s death alongside her former partner Savannah Brockhill who was found guilty of the youngster’s murder.Addressing Bradford Crown Court Zafar Ali QC, for Smith, said: “She is herself a victim of the murder count, having lost her daughter.“She was plainly unaware of the seriousness of the assaults being inflicted on her daughter.”Bouncer and security guard Brockhill, 28, was branded “pure evil” by Star’s family, who said she “ascended from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Huddersfield: Man jailed for life over house fire deaths

A man who deliberately set mattresses alight at a house in West Yorkshire, causing a fire which killed two people, has been jailed for life. Samantha Mills, 31, and Reece Schofield, 24, died after the blaze in Clare Hill, Huddersfield, on 23 March 2021. Four other people survived. Following a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

‘We’re not going to be able to control this’: On the frontline of London’s deadliest year of teenage murders since 2008

It is Wednesday afternoon and officers on the Met Police team tasked with tackling violent crime in Croydon are preparing to head out on patrol. The scale of the challenge becomes immediately clear: moments before they hit the streets, accompanied by an Independent reporter, the officers hear a 25-year-old man has been stabbed seven times in a children’s playground in broad daylight.A recreational space where young children would usually play after school is now doubling as a scene in “London’s violence epidemic”, covered in police tape with air ambulance positioned to lift the victim to emergency care. London has seen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Double teen death brings up grim record for killings in the capital

Two boys were stabbed to death within an hour of each other on Thursday, police have confirmed, making 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teen homicides in London A 16-year-old boy was fatally wounded at Philpot’s Farm Yiewsley, west London, and was pronounced dead at 8.25pm.It followed the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London, who was pronounced dead at 7.36pm.The Metropolitan Police said it was too early to say whether the two incidents, more than 20 miles apart, were linked.The double tragedy brings the total number of teenage killings in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon named by police

A 15-year-old boy stabbed to death on Thursday has been named by police.Zaian Aimable-Lina died at the scene of the attack in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London shortly after 7.30pm.The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.A 15-year-old boy remains in custody on suspicion of murder.A second fatal stabbing, this time of a 16-year-old boy in Yiewsley, west London, less than an hour later, made 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teenage homicides in London.Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard made a direct appeal for information about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lucy Clews: Appeal to trace stab victim's Christmas movements

Police have appealed for anyone who knew a woman stabbed to death in Staffordshire to contact them. Lucy Clews, 39, was found dead in a bungalow in Cannock on 29 December. Detectives from Staffordshire Police appealed for information to "help us to piece together a timeline to help us understand where Lucy's been and who she's been associating with".
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager stabbed to death in park

A murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London Police officers went to the scene shortly after 7pm on Thursday.They gave first aid to the boy before the ambulance service arrived but he was pronounced dead at 7.36 pm.Detectives in #Croydon have launched a murder investigation after a 15-year-old boy was found with stab injuries.📞101 and give CAD 5443/30Dec if you have any information. More here: https://t.co/LDFGeFJg0O— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 30, 2021The victim’s family have been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place. A post-mortem...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

411K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy