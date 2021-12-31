ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Op-Ed: Resolving to be civil

By JIM JONES/Special to The Press
Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

Lawyers do not often get credit for good behavior, but few businesses or professions have a detailed code of conduct. Believe it or not, lawyers do have written "Standards for Civility in Professional Conduct" and are expected by judges and licensing authorities to act civilly toward each other and all other...

Lawyers do not often get credit for good behavior, but few businesses or professions have a detailed code of conduct. Believe it or not, lawyers do have written “Standards for Civility in Professional Conduct” and are expected by judges and licensing authorities to act civilly towards each other and all other participants in the legal process. Having been involved in the legal system for nearly 55 years, both as a courtroom advocate and judge, I can attest that civility really does work.
