It seems as though the hits keep coming. Some talk about a recovering economy, but for people struggling with poverty, hunger and limited or no access to healthcare, recovery is slow-going. Tens of millions of individuals and families in America faced these issues long before the pandemic hit. And for them, the recovery some speak of is simply out of reach. They will be the last to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Help did come as the federal government made unprecedented investments in an attempt to address the devastating effects that the pandemic has wreaked on vulnerable families and the national economy. There was an equally unprecedented response by food banks and social service agencies to keep families fed and to provide access to critical safety net programs. All in an effort to simply save lives and ease the heavy burden felt by not only those already facing economic hardship but also for those feeling it for the first time.

EL PASO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO