ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

TUNED BMW M4 WITH HYBRID TURBOS: STREETS OF RAGE

fastcar.co.uk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Dan Dobson bought his dream M car, he thought it’d be enough for him in factory-standard form. But then a tuned BMW M4 showed him a clean pair of heels on the street, and the red mist descended…. Feature from Performance BMW. Words: Dan Bevis. Photos: Jason...

www.fastcar.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

BMW X5 xDrive45e 2021 review: The hybrid SUV to beat

While the car world is finally making the big shift to electric, not everyone is willing or even able to make the jump. If you don’t want a Tesla, going electric means having to contend with a pretty sub-par charging infrastructure, and while that infrastructure is getting better, that doesn’t really change the here and now. That, however, is where a plug-in hybrid comes in, like the BMW X5 xDrive45e.
CARS
Motor1.com

1985 BMW 5-Series Has Turbo Engine, 24K Gold-Plated Trim

Too many people use unique to mean merely special when the word really should describe something that's one-of-a-kind. This E28 BMW M535i is truly a unique machine after the owner's 16 years of work to personalize it. Colin Baker bought this old 5 Series with the intention of doing a...
CARS
Carscoops

Subaru And Honda Concepts, And Rumored BMW M4 Special: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Florida is considering suspending Carvana’s dealer license over failing to transfer vehicle titles. State law in Florida requires retailers to apply for a title within 30 days of completing a sale, but Californian authorities showed 300 un-transferred vehicles. The company now has until the 31st of January 2022 to submit the titles.
CARS
BMWBLOG

Photo Gallery: BMW M2 CS tuned by G-Power has 550 HP

The BMW M2 CS is regarded by many as one of the best cars ever to come out of the Motorsport division’s capable hands. What’s not to like about it, after all, as it embodies a perfect recipe that BMW has been working on for years. It’s a small, light, 2-door coupe, with a powerful straight six engine under the hood and rear-wheel drive. Well, for some, the standard power levels might not be enough.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid System#Bmw M4#Vehicles#Fomo#Mercedes
CarBuzz.com

2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe

The 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe isn't the first 8 Series from the Bavarian outfit. It built the flagship for two generations. The first was a coupe from 1990 to 1999 and its claim to fame was that it was the first road car with a V12 mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It also featured side-view mirrors that tilted down when in reverse and pop-up headlights that seemed to last. It was a beast, and ahead of its time, but it can't hold a candle in performance or comfort to the new M8 Gran Coupe.
CARS
Autoblog

Porsche previews the car that will spearhead its Le Mans comeback

Porsche's break from the top tier of global endurance racing was short-lived. It's planning to return to the track in 2023 by entering the FIA's LMDh category, and it released the first official photos of the car it built to pick up where the highly successful 919 Hybrid left off.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Rowdy BMW M3 Exhaust Is Legal In All 50 States

The F80 BMW M3 and F82 BMW M4 have been replaced this year, with their buck-toothed successors kicking up a storm on the internet for their styling. But people seem to forget that when the F8X generation arrived, it too was berated. Many disliked the styling, and still more took issue with the sound of the cars. See, a front-engine, twin-turbo setup typically requires unequal lengths of downpipes to the exhaust to get around all the other auxiliaries in the engine bay and below, which tends to result in an unpleasant, metallic sound. To get around this, aftermarket tuners typically build equal-length exhaust setups, but another company has found a better, more efficient way of improving the sound of the twin-turbo S55 engine.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Best Tuning Jobs Of 2021

It's been another exciting year for the automotive industry, and although the general focus has been on new electric vehicles and semi-autonomous technologies, the aftermarket has been making waves too. SEMA once again showed us that even the latest creations from automakers across the globe can benefit from some creative thinking. We've also seen older cars being completely transformed and given new life as Singer's magnificent DLS was shown in various forms as customers began taking delivery. Various tuners have also tried to improve the look of the BMW M3 and M4, but for this article, we're focusing on the cars that really blew our hair back in new ways. In no particular order, here are some of the standout builds from this year's most prolific perfectionists.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
BMW BLOG

VIDEO: Is the BMW M4 Manual Better Than Competition?

For some enthusiasts, there’s just no replacement for a manual transmissions. As good as modern automatics get, many enthusiasts would still take even a mediocre manual over them. The new BMW M3 and M4 are interesting examples of that very situation, as the manual transmission versions of both cars feel very mediocre in their execution but some enthusiasts would still take that over their more cohesive Competition (automatic) variants. In this video from Joe Achilles, we get to see the BMW M4 manual and whether he’d take it over his M3’s Competition spec.
CARS
BMW BLOG

2023 BMW M4 CSL getting close to launch time

One of the anniversary BMW M models in 2022 for the brand’s 50th anniversary is the BMW M4 CSL based on the G82 generation. The flagship M4 model has been spotted on public roads since 2020 and it is now entering its final testing stages. And there are no better proving grounds than the Green Hell’s fast corners. An Alpine White M4 CSL prototype can be seen below featuring typical design elements reserved for a top sportscar.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Place your bets: BMW X5 drag races Audi Q8 for SUV glory

Sport utility vehicles weren’t created for drag racing, but that isn’t stopping YouTubers from organizing duels to see which one is quicker off the line. By carrying around extra bulk, these vehicles will never be as quick as their equivalent sedans, nor as nimble through a corner due to their higher center of gravity. Nevertheless, the abundance of X models – with an XM coming late 2022 – goes to show the segment is massively popular.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is a Mild Hybrid Vehicle?

There are a variety of vehicles on the market these days that might have ambiguous meanings. For instance, what is the difference between a hybrid vehicle, mild hybrid, and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicle?. What is the difference between a hybrid and a mild hybrid?. Most people know what a hybrid...
CARS
motor1.com

BMW M5 CS makes as much as 888 bhp thanks to tuner's upgrades

The BMW M5 CS hits 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.9 seconds straight from the factory. But, if this is too slow for you the tuner G-Power has kits that push the output to as high as 888 bhp (662 kilowatts or 900 metric horsepower) and 774 pound-feet (1,050 Newton-metres) of torque.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Pocket Rocket Drag Race: Audi S3 Vs. Mercedes-AMG A35

If you want a quick German sedan for not too much money, your best bet is the Audi S3. Recently, however, Mercedes-AMG entered the fray with its A35. Also powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-four, and also equipped with a dual-clutch transmission that powers all four wheels, this is a great alternative if you find Audis a bit too generic. But which is quicker? The video below explores the topic, with the S3's 288 horsepower lagging behind the 302 hp of the A35. But while the Merc weighs 3,480 pounds, the S3 is a touch lighter at 3,461 lbs. So place your bets, and let's see which is quicker.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Reliable Car in America

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, such reviews include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Based on one of these reviews, from Consumer Reports, the most reliable car in America is […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
Robb Report

This New Off-Road Camper Van Has an Interior Sleeker Than Most NYC Condos

When it comes to picking out a camper, you usually have to decide whether to prioritize capability or comfort—that is, unless you’re eyeing Stone Offroad Design’s latest model. The German shop—which goes by SOD for short—has just unveiled a heavily modified camper called the Rise 4×4. The company’s new creation is rugged enough to tackle nearly any terrain you can find, but also so well-appointed that you’ll forget you’re roughing it, no matter how far you’ve traveled from civilization. The Rise 4×4 is built on the bones of a Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5032, an all-terrain vehicle that’s about as hearty as they come....
HOME & GARDEN
MotorBiscuit

The 10 Best Cars of 2021 That No One Buys

There are a lot of cars out there to choose from. U.S. News compiled some of the best cars of 2021 that no one seems to buy. These underappreciated cars and SUVs often have good deals available for buyers due to being overlooked. Some of the best SUVs of 2021 also come with excellent warranties and standard safety features, which is essential.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy