Taunton, MA

Books of 2021: Everything we've read this year, from ancient Greece to Arrakis

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 2 days ago
Every year, I make a New Year’s resolution to read 50 books by that year’s end.

And every year, I do not fulfill that resolution.

But, it’s all about the effort, right?

Given the heaviness of these past couple years, and considering that we are heading into year three of a pandemic, I’m not about to beat myself up over not making my goal. Some personal losses also made getting through this year in something resembling decent shape a Herculean task. There was a stretch there where I didn’t even want to get out of bed most days. It’s still not always easy, but I’m getting there.

With that in mind, and given the high hopes so many of us had for 2021, I am going into 2022 with no expectations.

My only resolution for this new year is to try and read 50 books again, while I figure all the rest out.

And my hope for you, readers, is that you will be kind to yourselves in 2022 and seek out what makes you happy, especially if it’s a good book.

Here is everything that I read in 2021, with an asterisk next to books that were new to me:

Books of 2021: January to July

At the halfway mark, I took stock of everything that I had read so far this year, so now at year’s end, I’ll just offer up a brief recap.

There are the books I managed to read in the first half of the year:

  • 1. “The World of Lore: Wicked Mortals,” by Aaron Mahnke
  • 2. “The Infamous Frankie Lorde 1: Stealing Greenwich,” by Brittany Geragotelis*
  • 3. “Interior Chinatown,” by Charles Yu*
  • 4. “The Silmarillion,” by J.R.R. Tolkien
  • 5. “Song of Solomon,” by Toni Morrison*
  • 6. “Hilda and the Troll,” by Luke Pearson*
  • 7. “Make Me Rain: Poems & Prose,” by Nikki Giovanni*
  • 8. “Outlander,” by Diana Gabaldon
  • 9. “Shadow and Bone,” by Leigh Bardugo*
  • 10. “Siege and Storm,” by Leigh Bardugo*
  • 11. “The Hobbit,” by J.R.R. Tolkien
  • 12. “Ruin and Rising,” by Leigh Bardugo*
  • 13. “The Gods of Newport,” by John Jakes*
  • 14. “Six of Crows,” by Leigh Bardugo*
  • 15. “Chronicle of a Death Foretold,” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez*
  • 16. “The New Girl (Fear Street Book 1),” by R.L. Stine*
  • 17. “Crooked Kingdom,” by Leigh Bardugo*
  • 18. “The Surprise Party (Fear Street Book 2),” by R.L. Stine*
  • 19. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller*

Locally-connected authors to check out:12 authors from around the SouthCoast

Books of 2021: July to December

This year, of the 34 total books I managed to read, 25 of them were new to me. I’m normally guilty of rereading too many old favorites, but this year I wanted to make a real effort to check out books that I never had before, and so the majority of my reading this year was new for me.

I enjoyed nearly everything that I read this year — we’ll talk about “Dune” in a minute — but by far my favorite book of 2021 was “Circe,” by Madeline Miller. Maybe it was that I could relate to her isolation, maybe it was the escapism I experienced visiting the ancient Greek world, I don’t know. But this book was a masterpiece. I don’t use that word lightly. This was a deeply human story about carving out one’s space in the world, and the transformative power of loving people who understand you. I finished this book over the summer and I’m still thinking about it. Miller has also revealed that she is working on a Persephone novel; I am going to pre-order at the speed of light, as soon as that's possible.

Currently, I’m juggling several books. I might finish a couple of them before the new year, but that’s not super likely, so they’ll be counted on my 2022 list. Right now, I’m reading “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America,” by Clint Smith III; “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” by J.R.R. Tolkien; “Dragonfly in Amber,” by Diana Gabaldon; and “Moby Dick,” by Herman Melville.

Here are the books I read to finish out 2021:

20. “Notes of a Native Son,” by James Baldwin*

As we were never given Baldwin to read in school, I’m making up for lost time. Because at some point, you can’t blame not knowing about something on never having been taught about it in school. Life is about learning, and that doesn’t stop when you leave the classroom for the last time.

Meaningful representation:'Invisible Men' chronicles pioneering Black artists of the early comic book industry

I’ve seen footage from various James Baldwin interviews, and I’ve always thought he was electrifying when he spoke. Reading him on the page was the same experience, and though I haven’t chosen just what I’ll be reading from him in 2022, I will be revisiting him in the new year.

21. “Enola Holmes: The Case of the Missing Marquess,” by Nancy Springer*

“A cloak of ladylike conspiracy” indeed, I only wish that I had this series when I was 14. This first book was delightful, and I’ll be reading the rest. The movie was also a good time! Enola Holmes, younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, strikes out on her own to try and solve her mother’s disappearance. Meanwhile, she takes up a case of a missing young marquess as well. This is a great book for young teens who enjoy a mystery, but anyone of any age can enjoy it.

'She's like the sun':Grandma writes children's book inspired by Taunton grandchild

22. “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight,” poet unknown

Oh boy, has it been a good year to be a medievalist! I can’t say it’s been a great year in general, given the state of things these days, but as far as niche content like this goes, it’s been brilliant. Medieval literature was part of my studies in college, so that’s when I first read this poem. Like with many texts of that time, the person who wrote it is unknown. The author is known only as the Pearl Poet, and this version of Sir Gawain’s story only exists in one text. I read this again in anticipation of finally being able to see "The Green Knight," which had been delayed due to the pandemic. It was more than worth the wait (actually, ask me this again after I see Macbeth, but I think this was the best movie of 2021). The movie deviates some from the poem, but I have no complaints. This is the tale of Sir Gawain, who has a stalwart reputation, even for a Knight of the Round Table. He plays a “game” with a mysterious Green Knight who shows up out of the blue, ending with Gawain cutting off the knight’s head. The knight does not die though, and tells Gawain that he will receive the same in return a year from now. The rest of the story sees Gawain trying to summon the courage to meet his fate, learning that sometimes, it’s OK to fail and that some things really are just a game. I recommend the Tolkien translation, if you can’t get your hands on a textbook that has a copy.

23. “The Female Preacher, Or, Memoir of Salome Lincoln, Afterwards the Wife of Elder Junia S. Mowry,” by Almond H. Davis*

I read this, the only known memoir of Salome Lincoln Mowry, “The Female Preacher,” as research for a Women of Taunton feature I was writing about her. All I knew going in was that, when she was still Salome Lincoln, she had been part of a labor demonstration in downtown Taunton, during the early days of the labor movement in this country, and that the protest was led by women, long before Seneca Falls happened. Without this book, I would never have learned that her calling, what she knew was her vocation, preaching, would lead to thousands and thousands of people from across New England coming out to hear her speak.

Unable to be ordained in her faith, she went ahead and followed her vocation anyway, preaching all over the SouthCoast and the rest of New England too, as far north as Maine. Her relatives are getting a headstone made for her, since until now her grave in Tiverton hasn’t had anything there to say who she was or what she did. Thanks to them, now there will be something to let everyone know who Salome Lincoln Mowry was.

Women of Taunton:Salome Lincoln Mowry was an early labor leader and 'The Female Preacher'

24. “As Old As Time: A Twisted Tale,” by Liz Braswell*

A retelling of “Beauty and the Beast,” this was the first Twisted Tale that I read. There are lots of others, including retellings of “Mulan,” “Frozen,” and “Hercules.” As “Beauty and the Beast” is my favorite movie, I figured this would be a good entry point for these books. In this story, Belle’s mother is the Enchantress who puts the spell on the Beast, and that happens amid what is a terrible purging of magical beings from the kingdom where they all live. This is a story about learning to trust other people, how to process trauma and how to start healing. It was darker than I was expecting, but that didn’t affect how much I enjoyed it.

25. “Hour of the Witch,” by Chris Bohjalian*

From the always excellent Chris Bohjalian, this was thrilling social commentary. I’ve been a New Englander all my life, and I have some passing familiarity with Salem and the Witch Trials. This book nails the insidiousness of that time (it’s set in Boston, before the Salem trials), not only of the “witch” hysteria that was about to seize the region, but the dangers and devilry of misogyny. Make no mistake, the villain is absolutely toxic masculinity, as it so often is in literature and life. Mary is a brave and resourceful protagonist, and you’ll be in her corner from the first page. Like me, you will also want to throw Caleb Adams into Boston harbor by the end of the book.

26. “Dune,” by Frank Herbert*

Fear is the mind killer, and so was this book, frankly. Oh, how I wanted to love “Dune.” I had heard fellow fantasy lovers rave about it, and I had been meaning to check it out for a long time, so I figured, with the movie coming out, this was the perfect time to begin. I’m not an exceptionally fast reader (which is fine; it’s not about speed my friends), but this took me the better part of two months to read. Now, some of that was grief, I will admit. I lost a very good friend in August, and the back half of this year has been a struggle. Depression, for me at least, was not conducive to reading all that much. However, it was also the fact that this story is very slow to get off the ground, because you’re hit up front with a whole lot of information that you will need to look up in the index. Normally, I love that; challenge accepted. This time, it just didn’t click. Then, I felt that the protagonist was so remote. I now think this is purposeful, but it didn’t help with my engagement. “Dune” fans seem to adore these texts in much the same way that people like me adore Tolkien’s works, so I felt very guilty for not loving it the same way. I will say, that the new movie helped me like it much better. The film was so well done, that it made the story feel more accessible in ways that this first book did not.

This book’s strength was its secondary characters, who I found most interesting. I’m a completionist, so I’ll be finishing Herbert’s original series, and I find myself actually looking forward to it a little, having enjoyed the new “Dune” movie so much.

27. “Year of Wonders,” by Geraldine Brooks*

This novel is based on the true story of an English village that quarantined itself for an entire year, in order to stop the spread of the plague. What these villagers did was noble, and brave, and this book explores the very real costs of that sacrifice. I read a few books this year about people who, for one reason or another, find themselves isolated. Anna, the protagonist, really comes into her own over the course of her very dark year. The “wonders” in the title are not, you see, wonderful. It’s more the scarier, sadder meaning of the word, kind of like how “awesome” used to mean inspiring awe or even fear, rather than being a compliment. I don’t know that these past couple years of “wonders” have refined me in the way that Anna’s did for her, but we can all relate to being forever changed, and learning a lot about who we are in difficult times.

28. “Hocus Pocus,” by A.W. Jantha

Every Halloween, I watch “Hocus Pocus.” Probably more times than is healthy? Like, I could probably play all the parts at this point. There is also a novelization of the movie, with a little extra thrown in that appears to set up the sequel. I have yet to read the sequel, because I’m waiting for the second movie to finish filming, which I, and every other person I know who grew up in the 90s, am very excited about.

They'll put a spell on you:Federal Hill transformed into Halloween-themed backdrop of 'Hocus Pocus 2'

29. “The Last Stargazers: The Enduring Story of Astronomy’s Vanishing Explorers,” by Emily Levesque*

A fascinating journey into astronomical observation, what goes into being an astronomer, and about why we look up and out into the cosmos. Levesque has the gift of explaining the science of the observatories in her books in such a way that it’s accessible to everyone. I went into this with rudimentary knowledge at best, and not only was I able to keep up, I couldn’t put the book down. There is so much more adventure to being an astronomer than most of us would assume.

5 notable Tauntonians:From the NFL, to the silver screen, to far-away galaxies

Levesque also grew up here in Taunton, and will be the subject of a future Women of Taunton feature.

30. “Star Wars: Darth Vader Vol. 1: Vader,” by Kieron Gillen

Other than Middle Earth, the Star Wars universe is where I spent most of my entertainment time this year. From absolutely falling in love with “The Bad Batch,” (it’s like “Three Men and a Baby,” except it’s five brothers and their surprise kid sister, in space), to rewatching some of the films, and revisiting some of the books. With the news that Hayden Christensen will be returning to Star Wars in the new “Kenobi” series, I decided to revisit these Vader comics. I’ll likely be spending a good chunk of my 2022 reading time in a galaxy far, far away as well.

31. “Shallow Graves: The Hunt for the New Bedford Highway Serial Killer,” by Maureen Boyle*

One of the pitfalls of true crime stories, and society’s collective obsession with them, is that they can sensationalize what was done to the victims of these crimes, often at the expense of their humanity. That’s not at all the case with Boyle’s book. Throughout, we are made to remember that, fascinating as this as-yet unsolved case is, at the center of it are women who were complete human beings, loved and very much missed by their friends and family.

Boyle also lays out the case methodically, clearly showing her strengths as a journalist. Maybe one day, there will be an answer to this case; meanwhile, we remember the women whose lives were cut tragically short.

Maureen Boyle:Taunton author shines spotlight on highway killings 30 years out

32. “Lore Olympus: Volume One,” by Rachel Smythe*

“Lore Olympus” every week on WebToons, so I was thrilled for the release of this first volume. It collects the first 25 episodes in the series, which is a re-imagining of the myth of Hades and Persephone. This is a far more romantic retelling of the original, which thankfully does not begin with Hades having her kidnapped. These two beings might be immortals, but their tribulations and their romance are very human. Mythology fans will love it especially I’m sure, but this is for anyone who loves a great story. The art is also breathtaking. I’ve already pre-ordered Volume Two.

33. “Star Wars: Darth Vader Vol. 2: Shadows and Secrets,” by Kieron Gillen

The next part in the series. Darth Vader, secretly working against Palpatine? Love to see it.

34. "A Christmas Carol," by Charles Dickens

Every year, I reread “A Christmas Carol” in December. This is my favorite time of the year, and rereading this story is one of my favorite traditions. As is watching the best adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” which is, you guessed correctly, the one with the Muppets.

Each year, when I pick up the book again, I see what lens I’ll be viewing it through this time. Some years, I’ve been struck by the ghostliness (obviously; but especially the creepy bit where Dickens says he’s at your elbow); some years it’s the glorious depictions of the food; you get the idea.

This year, in light of my own grief, I was struck more than ever by two things: the first being, when Bob Cratchit says, in the vision of the future that never comes to pass where Tiny Tim dies, that he is sure that they will never forget “this first parting among us.” I certainly experienced partings this year that I won’t forget, and that's a grief that I am learning to carry.

The second thing was this: “A Christmas Carol,” as much as it is a story of reclamation, is just as much about moving on. Scrooge can’t get back the exact person he used to be, and he can’t undo the time he’s wasted being so miserable. But this story says, hey, that’s OK, you’ve still got tomorrow. So even though things probably won’t ever be the same, you can still make them good as you step forward into new days, so long as you have love to give to others, and an open, thankful heart to receive love in return.

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

