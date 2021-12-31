Tess Curran: 'Get vaccinated, wear a mask, get tested' to prevent omicron transmission

FALL RIVER — As the COVID pandemic continues to evolve, it is important to continue to practice three key protection measures: getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing face masks in indoor settings, and COVID-19 testing.

These measures are particularly important as COVID cases surge in Fall River and the omicron variant takes hold throughout the United States. Across Fall River the City, local Board of Health, and community and state partners continue to address each of these key components.

Throughout Fall River local providers such as HealthFirst, Seven Hills, Southcoast Health, and SSTAR, along with state sponsored vendors continue to provide vaccination clinics. Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be the best way to reduce severe disease, hospitalization and death.

Currently, anyone 5 years and older is eligible to receive a COVID vaccine and anyone 17 years and older is eligible to receive a COVID booster. With the emerging Omicron varian, booster shots now more than ever play a vital role as part of our defense system in protecting individuals against COVID-19. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated their guidance to include a booster dose as a requirement for quarantine exemption.

During the month of January the Fall River Public Library and St. Stanislaus, will hold clinics on a weekly basis on Tuesday and Thursday evenings respectively from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wearing a face mask in indoor settings continues to be the recommendation at the local, state, and federal level. In Bristol County, per the CDC, transmission continues to be designated high. Governor Baker as well as the local Board of Health have both re-issued their indoor face mask advisory. The Fall River Board of Health Advisory recommends all individuals over the age of two and those who are medically able to wear a face mask when indoors, and in public locations regardless of vaccination status.

As we learn more about the transmissibility of the omicron variant, types of masks may also become more critical. Reliance on cloth masks may not have the same protection that a multi-ply surgical and/or KN95 mask offers.

Testing is the final tool in our current toolbox. Testing is recommended for anyone who has been exposed to a COVID positive individual (regardless of vaccination status) and those experiencing symptoms of COVID. Symptoms can be mild to severe and can include congestion or runny nose, cough, sore throat fever/chills, shortness of breath, body aches, fatigue, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea.

Fall River continues to have access to the state sponsored Stop the Spread testing site that is located at Bristol Community College. This site is currently open 7 days-a-week and has access to both PCR and rapid tests for certain individuals.

Fall River was one of the 102 communities that received free rapid tests from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH). The City received almost 39,000 test kits on a Friday afternoon and within 5 days had re-distributed all kits to community based organizations or directly to the public. These test kits provide individuals the opportunity to test in the home and get results within 15 minutes.

For many it is hard to believe that the COVID-19 pandemic still controls much of their lives. As we continue to live with COVID-19, we must continue to utilize the tools we know can protect ourselves, our families, and our community. Getting vaccinated; wearing a face mask ; monitoring for symptoms and getting tested all will help manage the spread of this disease.

For information on where to get tested please visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/find-a-covid-19-test

For vaccine clinics please visit FRVAX.com or https://vaxfinder.mass.gov/

For information on CDC COVID-19 Transmission: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view?list_select_state=all_states&list_select_county=all_counties

Tess Curran is the Fall River Director of Health and Human Services and Michael Coughlin is a member of the Fall River Board of Health.