Yuehua Entertainment Confirms Launch Of New Boy Group TEMPEST + Opens Social Media Channels

By D. Kim
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYuehua Entertainment is launching a new boy group!. On December 31, the agency shared, “Our company’s new boy group TEMPEST is confirmed to debut next year.” The name...

Teen Top’s Niel And Changjo Announce Their Departure From TOP Media

Teen Top members Niel and Changjo will be leaving their agency TOP Media following the expiration of their contracts. TOP Media announced the news of their departure through their official website on December 28, stating that Niel and Changjo’s contacts will end on January 10, 2022. The agency explained that after long discussions and consideration, the two members had decided not to renew their contracts with TOP Media.
DAY6’s Jae Leaves Group And JYP Entertainment

Jae has parted ways with DAY6 and JYP Entertainment. On January 1, JYP Entertainment released the following statement:. Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. First of all, we sincerely apologize for causing concern with sudden news to My Day, who shows much support for DAY6. Jae, who has been a member...
Omarion: ‘I Am an Artist, Not a COVID Variant’

Since the omicron variant of COVID-19 surfaced in the United States, social media pundits, have flippantly (or accidentally) referred to it as the Omarion variant. Well, the R&B artist has heard all the jokes and he’s running with it.  “Hi, this is Omarion. I am an artist — not a variant,” he begins the first of three TikTok videos posted January 1. “So please be aware that if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don’t have to isolate for 5 days.” In a follow-up TikTok, soundtracked by his 2005 hit “Touch,” the 37-year-old continues the...
HYBE’s Trainee A Production Team And Trainee Leo Apologize For Offensive Lyrics

HYBE’s Trainee A production team and trainee Leo have both formally apologized over the recent controversy regarding his rap lyrics. Leo, who is best-known for his brief appearance in BTS‘s music video for “Permission to Dance,” is one of the trainees in HYBE’s Trainee A group—a team of six trainees that many have speculated is the new boy group that Big Hit Music plans to debut in 2022.
SM Entertainment launches new female supergroup Girls On Top

SM Entertainment has launched a new female supergroup called Girls On Top, made up of members from the agency’s roster. The new band is the sixth project group to be formed in the label’s history, an endeavour that began with SM The Ballad in 2010. That group featured members of TVXQ, Girls’ Generation and EXO.
Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
‘I’m So In Love!’ Lil Uzi Gifts Girlfriend JT A $300K McLaren 720S For Her Birthday, Rents Out Amusement Park

Some of us can’t even get a McChicken or Mcnugget from these men but our good sis JT got a brand new 2022 McLaren 720S from her boo Uzi!. City Girls rapper, JT, just celebrated her 29th birthday and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, made sure her day was very special. The birthday festivities started off with a simple birthday dinner then escalated from there. At dinner JT had a heartfelt card waiting on her with details of what to expect for her gift. Uzi had cute hand-drawn images on the card as well as a heart and rocket, indicating that she would now be able to jet off into the sunset. Inside the card was a pair of keys to her brand new whip waiting outside the restaurant!
Il Divo’s Carlos Marin called ex-wife to ‘say goodbye’ before dying of COVID

“The Power Of Love” was on full display. Il Divo star Carlos Marin bid his ex-wife farewell via Facetime when he knew “he wasn’t going to make it” ahead of his tragic death at 52 last week. His former paramour, Geraldine Larrosa, dropped the heartbreaking bombshell while arriving at the Spanish baritone’s private wake in Madrid on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.
Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
Rebel Wilson stuns in slinky black dress - and wow

Rebel Wilson slipped into a killer mini dress for the Australian Academy Awards on Wednesday – and the actress looked hotter than ever. Rebel shared a series of snaps as she was strutting alongside the Sydney Opera House with her fellow stars, and we can't get enough of her black dress.
Saweetie's Dramatic Hair Transformation Will Make You Do a Double Take

Saweetie's latest look just might have you saying it's "My Type." Taking to Instagram on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), the 28-year-old rapper debuted a dramatic makeover: A buzzcut. No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you! The "Icy Girl" musician, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, has officially said goodbye to her fiery red hair and opted for a blonde buzzcut. While Saweetie didn't share any details behind her new 'do, she did caption her post with cheeky emojis, including a bald emoji, palm tree emoji, snowflake emoji and several others. The "Best Friend" artist appeared to be on a tropical getaway, as she posed for photos at...
Leave Rihanna’s Body Alone

Rihanna’s discussed her fluctuating weight — but fans (and popular platforms) constantly speculate that the singer is pregnant. Here’s why that’s downright nosy and harmful. Imagine Rihanna’s thumb casually gliding across headlines on the Internet while her other hand moves a thick braid that obscures her...
DaniLeigh Shades DaBaby In Baby Picture Caption

DaniLeigh appears to be healing from her tumultuous year, which included the birth of her first daughter and the drama that ensued following her arrival. In case you haven't been keeping up, rapper DaBaby, the father of Dani's child, kicked the singer out of his home a few weeks ago and filmed the incident on Instagram Live. In the days since that situation escalated, Dani has been sharing adorable pictures of her little girl and in the latest photo she shared to Instagram, she posted a shady caption toward her rapper baby daddy, calling him out oh-so-subtly.
