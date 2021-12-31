ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What to stream New Year's Eve weekend: 'Return to Hogwarts', 'Cobra Kai'

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ufrgm_0dZjEPvN00

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Cobra Kai returns for Season 4 and Harry Potter stars celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film series with the special, Return to Hogwarts, this holiday weekend.

Also this weekend, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will air on ABC, among other newer New Year's specials on other networks, and Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, will stream on Netflix.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and TV shows that will be released New Year's weekend.

Film

'The Lost Daughter' -- Netflix

Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, based on a 2008 novel by Elena Ferrante, opened in theaters Dec. 17 prior to its release Friday on Netflix. In the film, Olivia Coleman's Leda becomes obsessed with a young mom, Dakota Johnson's Nina, while vacationing on the Italian coast, as memories of her own early motherhood unravel. Jessica Buckley, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Dagmara Dominczyk and Paul Mescal also star.

TV

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 -- Netflix

Old rivals William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence and Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso bury the hatchet in Season 4, out Friday, to team up against Martin Cove's John Kreese, who has taken over the Cobra Kai from Johnny. The series is a reboot and sequel series to the Karate Kid films, which were released between 1984 and 1994.

'Queer Eye' Season 6 -- Netflix

The Fab Five -- Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France -- bring their makeover styles to Austin, Texas. in Season 6 premiere Friday. Brown focuses on culture, Van Ness on grooming, Porowski on food and wine, France on fashion and Berk on interior design.

'Stay Close' -- Netflix

The new crime drama series, based on the Harlan Coben novel on the same name, stars Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage and Sarah Parish. Megan (Jumbo), a wife and mother struggles to keep the secrets of her past hidden after a woman, Lorraine (Parish) resurfaces in her life. A serial killer also appears to be on the loose in the thriller, streaming Friday.

'TikTok New Year's Eve' -- TikTok

The video sharing app will ring in 2022 Friday with a New Year's Eve concert live stream. Charlie Puth, Kali Uchis and Rico Nasty will headline, TikTok announced. The stream will begin at 9 p.m. EST and end at 10:15 p.m. Puth will be the first to perform followed by Uchis and Nasty.

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve -- ABC

Ryan Seacrest will host the 50th anniversary show of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve live in Times Square, starting Friday at 8 p.m. EST. It will feature five-and-a half hours of performances by "some of the biggest artists," Seacrest said, along with the countdown to midnight and crystal ball drop. The special created by namesake Clark first aired on December 31, 1972.

'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' -- NBC and Peacock

Singer Miley Ray Cyrus will host a New Year's Eve party live in Miami with Pete Davidson. The party will include performances by Brandi Carlisle and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, starting at 10:30 p.m. EST. Friday. Other guests include Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h.

'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash! -- CBS and stream on Paramount+

Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith will host Nashville's Big Bash live Friday, starting at 8 p.m. EST. Over 20 performers will ring in the New Year, including Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert and Jimmie Allen.

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' -- HBO Max

The special, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the eight-movie series based on the J.K. Rowling Harry Potter book series, will stream Saturday, and will feature interviews with Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

'The Uncommon History of Very Common Things' -- Crackle

The documentary series examining the history of everyday items using archival photos, animation and more, will return with six new episodes, starting on Saturday. Subjects in the 30-minute episodes include how NASA invented children's edible toothpaste and how the Union Army had a Ballon Corps during the Civil War.

'Crikey! It's the Irwins Season 4' -- Animal Planet and Discovery+

The realty series, starring Bindi, 23, and Robert, 18, the daughter and son of Terri Irwin and late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, will return for a fourth season, starting at 8 p.m. EST Saturday. The Irwins continue Steve's mission to bring people closer to animals and work to protect and preserve wildlife.

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

See First Pic of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson Together for Harry Potter Reunion

School is back in session! In the first picture of the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are seated in one of Hogwart's hallowed halls where they filmed many scenes for the magical franchise. Of course, some time has passed and the trio looks much older than they did in the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Daniel has a beard, Emma's wild curls are now a trim pixy cut and Rupert has a more mature look. And though they're the only ones shown in this new image, fans will get a glimpse of the rest of the cast. We already got a sneak peek at a modern-day Robbie Coltrane...
MOVIES
Popculture

ABC Makes Decision on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Special Amid Times Square Restrictions

ABC will continue as planned – for now – with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in light of new restrictions in Times Square amid a surge in COVID-19 omicron cases in New York. Deadline reports that the network is taking a wait-and-see approach and looking to New York City for guidance. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week that the city will be proceeding with the New Year's Eve Ball Drop but with fewer revelers and tighter rules, including masks and social distancing.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Berk
Person
Harlan Coben
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Miley
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Olivia Coleman
Person
Dagmara Dominczyk
Person
Dick Clark
Person
Rachel Smith
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Kali Uchis
purewow.com

Red Carpet Debut! Jonah Hill & New Girlfriend Wear Matching Outfits

The pair walked the red carpet in matching pale blue suits, complete with identical jacquard loafers. They both showed off their personal styles by accessorizing with various brooches and necklaces. Although he previously teased their relationship on social media, this is the first time that Hill has brought Brady to...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stream#Hbo Max#Abc#Italian#Netflix Old
New York Post

The 5 worst TV shows of 2021

2021 was a good TV year, with buzzy shows such as “The White Lotus” and gems like “Yellowjackets.” However, it also had some serious clunkers — and we’re not just talking about some of the more bizarre reality TV offerings. From ill-advised sequels to...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'Facts of Life' Live: Major Star Missing During Cast Reunion

The Facts of Life part of Tuesday night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience special featured three of the show's original actors, who made a special appearance after Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart, and others finished recreating the 1982 episode "Kids Can Be Cruel." One member of the cast original missing was Nancy McKeon, who played Jo, the part Kathryn Hahn played Tuesday. The Facts of Life segment also included unannounced appearances from Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter star is “really sad” this scene didn’t make it into the Half-Blood Prince

The Harry Potter movies are some of the best films based on books to hit the big screen, but they aren’t perfect. Evanna Lynch, who plays the character Luna Lovegood in the fantasy movies, has shared which scene from JK Rowling’s bestselling books she is “sad” never made it into the final cut of the sixth film in the franchise – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
MOVIES
TVLine

Year in Review: The Television Stars We Said Goodbye to in 2021

As we reflect on 2021, we can’t help but think of all the TV greats who left us. The last 12 months have seen the deaths of several small-screen legends, including seven-time Emmy winner Ed Asner — the most honored male performer in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards. We also said goodbye to fellow Mary Tyler Moore vets Cloris Leachman — who, at eight Emmys, is tied with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the most awarded performer in Emmy history — and Gavin MacLeod. Other Emmy winners we lost over the past year include Cicely Tyson, Christopher Plummer, Hal Holbrook, Peter...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
Popculture

Emma Watson Movie Leaving Netflix in January

While Emma Watson is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, she has some other noteworthy acting credits under her belt as well. One of the most prestigious films she acted in was Sofia Coppola's The Bling Ring, which was a fictional account of real events surrounding a series of robberies in Los Angeles in the 2000s. If you missed the 2013 drama, be sure to catch it before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 17.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

I Don't Know What Magic Harry Potter's Tom Felton Worked To Meet Prince William And Kate, But The Pic Is Great

Tom Felton’s Instagram account has become one of the best places for celebrity sightings these days. When he’s not sharing fun reunion moments with his Harry Potter castmates, he’s giving us a glimpse of the other high-profile people he’s rubbed elbows with. Most recently, that’s included none other than members of the British Royal Family – more specifically William and Kate, who he joined up with for a good cause.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
246K+
Followers
47K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy