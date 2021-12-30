ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PFAS and Turf

 4 days ago

The British newspaper the Guardian had a recent article about research of PFAS, an ingredient and class of chemicals...

EPA to order chemical makers to test PFAS substances for toxicity

(Reuters) - The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday said it plans to require makers of a family of chemicals to fund and conduct toxicity studies on some of the substances. The agency said it was acting in response to a 2020 petition by six North Carolina public health and environmental...
Public Water Systems Finally Get Federal Help With PFAS

Ninety-nine percent of Americans likely have per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in their bodies. It’s been estimated that up to 200 million Americans may have PFAS-contaminated drinking water. PFAS have been linked to kidney and testicular cancer, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, pregnancy-induced hypertension, and high cholesterol. For many years,...
2022 begins with little progress on PFAS contamination

Wisconsin is grappling with contamination caused by PFAS, the so-called forever chemicals. The artificial product has been uncorroborated into many products, from firefighting foam to non-stick cookware and fast food packaging. As of Dec. 29, the Department of Natural Resources reports 92 contamination sites. The year 2021 brought steps toward...
‘Buckle Up’ for PFAS Regulation, Litigation in 2022, Lawyers Say

Industries are advised to brace for more federal moves next year to reduce and control “forever chemicals,” including plans by the EPA to propose water and waste regulations for two per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. The Environmental Protection Agency also will be gathering data on other types...
CoverGirl Sued For PFAS "Forever Chemicals" & False Advertising

PFAS – perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances – are a class of more than 8,000 chemicals known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment. First developed in the 1940s, PFAS are traditionally found in food packaging, nonstick pans, clothing, furniture, and firefighting foam.
Borough of Ambler suing 3M and others over PFAS water contamination

The Borough of Ambler filed a lawsuit on December 13th claiming that 3M and 23 other companies designed, manufactured, marketed, distributed, supplies and/or sold film-foaming form products (“AFFF”) and certain chemical ingredients that were incorporated into their products resulting in the contamination and pollution of the natural resources in and the around the borough. The pollutants according to the complaint were “toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances” commonly referred to as PFAS.
Road salt is bad for the environment: What are some alternatives?

Winter has arrived in Michigan, and with it, loads and loads of road salt. It’s terrible for the environment. What can we do about it? 🧂. I love salt as much as the next guy. My blood pressure is not a fan. But the sodium levels of our roads in the winter are skyrocketing, and it’s raising Mother Nature’s blood pressure, too.
Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
3M Must Face New Jersey’s PFAS, PFOA Contamination Claims

New Jersey’s lawsuit against the 3M Company over alleged PFAS and PFOA contamination can proceed, after a federal judge ruled that the state showed it didn’t have timely knowledge needed to protect its citizens, but the company did. The state says in its lawsuit that E.I. du Pont...
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.But the move, coming as classes restart after the holidays, isn’t the final step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, is expected to rule later...
Supercomputers could be answer to greatest threat to human health

Scientists have made a “giant leap” using supercomputers to combat the greatest threat to human health posed by antibiotic resistance.Each year about 700,000 people are estimated to die because of antibiotic resistant bacteria, and that number is expected to rise into the millions in coming years.And without effective antibiotics, life expectancy is predicted to drop by 20 years – prompting a race by scientists to develop new antibiotics to fight disease faster than the diseases can mutate and evolve.Now an international team of researchers, co-led by Dr Gerhard Koenig of the University of Portsmouth are using computers to redesign existing antibiotics...
White blood cells of immune system can fight Omicron, says new study

A new study has revealed that the white blood cells of the immune system are capable of mounting an immune response against the Omicron variant of Covid-19.Due to Omicron having a higher number of mutations than other Covid variants, it can sometimes slip past the antibodies created by vaccination or infection.However, if the virus still does enter the body, the white blood cells, known as T-cells, will attack.The new research, from the University of Melbourne and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), involved investigators analysing over 1,500 fragments of SARS-CoV-2’s viral proteins – called epitopes – that have...
COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
Glaciologist made CBE for world-leading climate change research

A ground-breaking climate change researcher hopes her work on ice sheets and sea-level rise will inspire more young people, especially women and girls, to go into environmental sciences.Tavi Murray, professor of glaciology in the Faculty of Science and Engineering at Swansea University has been made a CBE in the New Year’s Honours list.Prof Murray, whose work spans the fields of physics, geography and computer science, was recognised for her research into the contribution from glaciers and ice sheets to global sea-level rise.I very much hope to inspire young scientists, especially girls and women, to work in science and on...
