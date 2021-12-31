ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Switzerland County, IN

Flood Watch issued for Switzerland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-01-01 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: People in the watch area, especially those living in areas prone to flooding, should...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Habersham, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 16:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Habersham; Rabun; Stephens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Stephens, northern Habersham, south central Rabun and central Oconee Counties through 415 AM EST At 341 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Clayton to 6 miles northeast of Clarkesville. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Walhalla, Westminster, Tallulah Falls, Lake Keowee, Tallulah Gorge State Park, Oconee State Park, Hollywood, Long Creek, Turnerville and Mountain Rest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Haywood, Madison, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 22:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EST for western North Carolina. Target Area: Graham; Haywood; Madison; Swain Heavy rain showers with gusty winds will impact portions of northwestern Madison, Swain, Graham and northwestern Haywood Counties through 1230 AM EST At 1127 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking heavy rain showers with gusty winds along a line extending from 9 miles north of Newport to 17 miles southeast of Madisonville. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Robbinsville, Hot Springs, Town Of Santeetlah, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Lake Santeetlah, Fontana Lake, and Fontana Village. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 05:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Miami; Shelby; Union LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND FREEZING DRIZZLE TO TAPER OFF BY MID MORNING Areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will be possible across the area through mid morning. With temperatures near or slightly below freezing, some light ice accumulations may occur, particularly on exposed surfaces and elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. If traveling this morning, use extra caution. The light freezing rain and freezing drizzle are expected to taper off between 7 AM and 10 AM this morning.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Avery, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell, Yancey by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, water, and a warm blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Haywood; Madison; Mitchell; Yancey WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches, with the higher amounts near the Tennessee border. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Avery, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell and Haywood Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain is expected to change over to snow at high elevations late this evening, and then down to the valleys after midnight. A few pockets of brief freezing rain are possible during the transition, but all the precipitation should change to snow by the early morning hours. Although the ground is relatively warm because of the recent warm temperatures, the snow is expected to fall at heavy rates at times, allowing accumulations on roads as well. The snow may linger into the middle part of the morning along the Tennessee border, but slippery roads may persist through the remainder of the morning hours. Black ice could develop well into Tuesday.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Pendleton, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Switzerland County, IN
City
Lewis, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Boone, Fayette, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 05:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Boone; Fayette; Logan; McDowell; Mingo; Raleigh; Wyoming FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan. In southern West Virginia, Boone, Fayette, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Raleigh and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 830 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 AM EST, McDowell County dispatch reported Anawalt Bypass Road had been affected by high water. An automated river gauge in Bradshaw also indicated the river was rising above flood stage and would likely begin affecting some homes along the river there. Raleigh County dispatch also reported some flooding of roads in Beaver and Crab Orchard. - Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Beckley, Fayetteville, Welch, Pineville, Babcock State Park, Oak Hill, Mullens, Mount Hope, Mabscott, Ansted, Oceana, Sophia, Gary, War, Northfork, Twin Falls State Park, Coal City, Crab Orchard, Dry Creek and Macarthur.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga HEAVY SNOW TO IMPACT MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE .An area of low pressure will move through the Carolinas tonight and early Monday, while cold air sinks into the southern Appalachians behind an upper level storm system. This will bring a change from rain to snow starting in the mountains shortly after midnight, then reaching the piedmont around or just after dawn. The snow will end by early afternoon. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts along the ridges. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds and wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially along the higher elevations. This could result in power outages.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dougherty, Lee, Turner, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 15:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 16:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dougherty; Lee; Turner; Worth The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia Turner County in south central Georgia South central Lee County in southwestern Georgia Northern Worth County in south central Georgia * Until 415 PM EST. * At 336 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over East Albany, or near Albany, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Marine Corps Logistics Base around 345 PM EST. Ashburn around 415 PM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Stocks, Radium Springs, Amboy, Rebecca, Sylvester Airport, South Albany, Pecan City, Sibley, Worth and Red Rock. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chesterfield FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including the following areas, in east central Georgia, Burke and Richmond. In central South Carolina, Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Northwestern Orangeburg, Richland, Southeastern Orangeburg and Sumter. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall of 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts, late this afternoon through tonight could result in localized flash flooding. The flooding could be exacerbated in areas that have received heavy rainfall over the past several days. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Holmes, Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 13:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 14:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Holmes; Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida Western Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida North central Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 130 PM CST. * At 1256 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near De Funiak Springs, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near De Funiak Springs around 105 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Caryville, Douglass Crossroad, Westville, Barker Store, Alpine Heights, Cerrogordo, Prosperity, Gritney, Arrant Settlement and De Funiak Spring Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Breathitt, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lee, Magoffin, McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Breathitt; Jackson; Johnson; Laurel; Lee; Magoffin; McCreary; Morgan; Owsley; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Wolfe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch expected, with locally 2 inches on the highest ridgetops. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Kentucky. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions for a few hours early Monday morning.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
CBS Baltimore

Winter Storm Watch & Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter storm watches and warnings will be in effect for parts of Maryland late Sunday into early Monday as snow could fall and accumulate over the next 24 hours. As of this evening, more information is still evolving regarding a winter storm that’s beginning to take shape well south of the region now. It’s going to bring light rain later tonight then after about 2 a.m., colder air will filter in changing rain to some wet snow and sleet for several hours. A potent cold front will begin to bring colder air into the region Sunday night, along with some...
MARYLAND STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. ANOTHER ROUND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY .Gusty southeast winds will cause drifting snow across the Palouse, Camas Prairie, and Pomeroy today into Monday. The threat for blowing and drifting snow will expand north and west toward Ritzville...Davenport...and Airway Heights Sunday night. Snow that is on the ground now will drift across roads and possibly cause significant visibility reductions. Another round of moderate to locally heavy snow will develop over the Cascades Sunday afternoon and spread into northeast Washington and north Idaho by Monday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. * WHERE...Number 1 Canyon, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Cashmere, Mansfield, Pangborn Airport, Chelan, Number 2 Canyon, Entiat, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bartow, Cherokee, Haralson, Paulding, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bartow; Cherokee; Haralson; Paulding; Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Wintry Mix leading to light snow accumulations possible. Up to one half inch of snow accumulations possible. * WHERE...Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Paulding and Haralson Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Burke by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Burke FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including the following areas, in east central Georgia, Burke and Richmond. In central South Carolina, Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Northwestern Orangeburg, Richland, Southeastern Orangeburg and Sumter. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall of 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts, late this afternoon through tonight could result in localized flash flooding. The flooding could be exacerbated in areas that have received heavy rainfall over the past several days. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BURKE COUNTY, GA
masonwebtv.com

High Wind Warning Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Hood Canal area including the City of Shelton through Monday morning. The High Wind Warning is in effect until 4 AM Monday. Forecasters expect south winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 55 MPH. Damaging winds...
SHELTON, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Richmond FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including the following areas, in east central Georgia, Burke and Richmond. In central South Carolina, Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Northwestern Orangeburg, Richland, Southeastern Orangeburg and Sumter. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall of 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts, late this afternoon through tonight could result in localized flash flooding. The flooding could be exacerbated in areas that have received heavy rainfall over the past several days. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bienville, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 08:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Union; Webster; Winn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...A mix of light freezing rain, light sleet, and light snow. Trace amounts of ice accumulations may result in a light glaze, especially on elevated surfaces. Only trace accumulations of snow are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Slick spots on elevated roads and bridges are possible.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bamberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bamberg FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including the following areas, in east central Georgia, Burke and Richmond. In central South Carolina, Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Northwestern Orangeburg, Richland, Southeastern Orangeburg and Sumter. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall of 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts, late this afternoon through tonight could result in localized flash flooding. The flooding could be exacerbated in areas that have received heavy rainfall over the past several days. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chesterfield FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including the following areas, in east central Georgia, Burke and Richmond. In central South Carolina, Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Northwestern Orangeburg, Richland, Southeastern Orangeburg and Sumter. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall of 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts, late this afternoon through tonight could result in localized flash flooding. The flooding could be exacerbated in areas that have received heavy rainfall over the past several days. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC

