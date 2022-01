Canada's main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, lost about 75 points over the last hour of Thursday's trading session and closed down 50 points at round 21,295, despite higher commodity prices. The closing level was almost 140 points below day highs of near 21,435 hit early, when it looked like the resources heavy index here would add to the more than 100 points gained Wednesday. And in the U.S., there was also a late sell off today that denied the S&P 500 another record close.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO