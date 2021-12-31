Dry January: 9 of the best no or low-alcoholic drinks

Whether you’re planning to completely abstain from booze or just cut down, with so many sophisticated no or low-alcohol serves available now, there really isn’t any excuse not to give Dry January your best shot.

From alcohol-free sparkle to zero spirits and a couple of bottles with very low abv, some might say staying sober (or sober-ish) has never looked so sharp…

1. Oddbird Blanc de Blancs Non-alcoholic Sparkling Wine, France, £9.99, Amazon

(Oddbird/PA)

When you want the fizz to keep on flowing but don’t want to be a party pooper, this semi-dry sparkle could be your golden ticket to a good-time drink. Made from chardonnay with aromas of apple, delicate lemon and limey notes and traces of honey, it’s fresh and fruity with a creamy texture and hint of vanilla.

2. Tesco Low Alcohol Sparkling White Wine, Spain, £2.75, Tesco

(Tesco/PA)

A total steal, fizz fanatics will be equally smitten with this zingy white made from sauvignon blanc. Fresh and feisty, with ripe citrus flavours topped off with refreshing acidity, there’s some welcome sweetness but with a crisp, fruity, drink-me-now character. Very enjoyable.

3. Hacienda De Luna Moscatel Rosado 2020, Valencia DO, Spain, £5.29 (5% abv) Laithwaites

(Laithwaites/PA)

A sun-kissed Spanish gem, this medium sweet, semi-sparkling rosé is fresh, fruity and lots of fun. Teasing on the nose, with floral notes initially and then a swoop of ripe summer berries, which glide gracefully onto the palate leading to a refreshing finish. Can be topped with soda for a fuss-free rosé spritzer to lower the abv even more. Downright delicious.

4. The Doctors’ Pinot Noir 2020, Marlborough, New Zealand, £14.50 (9.5% abv), Gerrard Seel

(Forrest Wines/PA)

This perky pinot deserves a place on your wine rack, especially if you’re planning to practice more mindful drinking further down the line. Silky and savoury with earthy aromas and characteristic raspberry, cherry and red fruit notes with bright acidity, it’s light on its feet and can be enjoyed lightly chilled.

5. Tanqueray Alcohol Free 0% Spirit, £16 for 70cl, Tesco

Juniper forward with an aromatic nose and citrusy complexity, there’s familiar grapefruit zest and ample vibrancy to Tanqueray’s booze-free infusion, albeit wearing its zero alcohol influence on its sleeve. With similar botanicals to its boozy Big Daddy, serve with your favourite tonic, garnish, and enjoy this uplifting spirit without the hit.

6. Pentire Botanical Non-alcoholic Spirit, Seaward, £26.80 for 70cl, Pentire

(Pentire/PA)

Taking inspiration from the Cornish coast, the distinct flavours of sea rosemary, woodruff, sea buckthorn, seaweed and pink grapefruit create a zesty, slightly bitter and tart (in a good way!) aperitif that’s full of vigour with waves of energising freshness. Simply top with tonic and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

7. New London Light Non Alcoholic Spirit, Midnight Sun, Wild Nordic Coastal Berries, Pine and Kelp, £27.50 for 70cl, Salcombe Gin

(Salcombe Gin/PA)

One of three variants (there’s also Aegean Sky and First Light), we’ve singled out Midnight Sun for its beguiling flavours of seaberries and elderberries with hints of pine. Beautifully fragrant, with aromas of tropical flowers and notes of nectar, there’s citrus, spice, earthy tones and a tangy complexity to this girly pink drink. Exotic and enticing, top with tonic and garnish with a raspberry and sprig of mint.

8. High Point Ruby Non-alcoholic Aperitif, £19.99 for 70cl, High Point

(High Point/PA)

One to remember for its gorgeous ruby red hue and herbal aromas, this fermented aperitif’s infused with local botanicals from the surrounding Cornish countryside, and there’s certainly depth of flavour to this captivating bittersweet drink, with lots of zesty, spicy notes that linger on the palate. Mix one part Ruby with four parts tonic and garnish with a slice of pink grapefruit, for a healthy alternative to a spiked aperitivo.

9. CROSSIP Winter Limited Edition Rich Berry Non-Alcoholic Spirit, £22 for 50cl, Crossip Drink

(CROSSIP Drinks/PA)

Winter warmer mocktails, mulled wine, hot toddy time without the vino? A fanfare of juicy black cherries, blackberries and raspberries steeped in cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, with underlying bitter notes of wormwood – this really is your go-to for avant-garde serves, to perk up the palate and put the jolly into January. Can also be topped with soda or tonic and served over ice for quick pick-me-ups with a berry rich punch. Deservedly delicious.

