Drinks

Dry January: 9 of the best no or low-alcoholic drinks

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 2 days ago
Whether you’re planning to completely abstain from booze or just cut down, with so many sophisticated no or low-alcohol serves available now, there really isn’t any excuse not to give Dry January your best shot.

From alcohol-free sparkle to zero spirits and a couple of bottles with very low abv, some might say staying sober (or sober-ish) has never looked so sharp…

1. Oddbird Blanc de Blancs Non-alcoholic Sparkling Wine, France, £9.99, Amazon

(Oddbird/PA)

When you want the fizz to keep on flowing but don’t want to be a party pooper, this semi-dry sparkle could be your golden ticket to a good-time drink. Made from chardonnay with aromas of apple, delicate lemon and limey notes and traces of honey, it’s fresh and fruity with a creamy texture and hint of vanilla.

2. Tesco Low Alcohol Sparkling White Wine, Spain, £2.75, Tesco

(Tesco/PA)

A total steal, fizz fanatics will be equally smitten with this zingy white made from sauvignon blanc. Fresh and feisty, with ripe citrus flavours topped off with refreshing acidity, there’s some welcome sweetness but with a crisp, fruity, drink-me-now character. Very enjoyable.

3. Hacienda De Luna Moscatel Rosado 2020, Valencia DO, Spain, £5.29 (5% abv) Laithwaites

(Laithwaites/PA)

A sun-kissed Spanish gem, this medium sweet, semi-sparkling rosé is fresh, fruity and lots of fun. Teasing on the nose, with floral notes initially and then a swoop of ripe summer berries, which glide gracefully onto the palate leading to a refreshing finish. Can be topped with soda for a fuss-free rosé spritzer to lower the abv even more. Downright delicious.

4. The Doctors’ Pinot Noir 2020, Marlborough, New Zealand, £14.50 (9.5% abv), Gerrard Seel

(Forrest Wines/PA)

This perky pinot deserves a place on your wine rack, especially if you’re planning to practice more mindful drinking further down the line. Silky and savoury with earthy aromas and characteristic raspberry, cherry and red fruit notes with bright acidity, it’s light on its feet and can be enjoyed lightly chilled.

5. Tanqueray Alcohol Free 0% Spirit, £16 for 70cl, Tesco

Juniper forward with an aromatic nose and citrusy complexity, there’s familiar grapefruit zest and ample vibrancy to Tanqueray’s booze-free infusion, albeit wearing its zero alcohol influence on its sleeve. With similar botanicals to its boozy Big Daddy, serve with your favourite tonic, garnish, and enjoy this uplifting spirit without the hit.

6. Pentire Botanical Non-alcoholic Spirit, Seaward, £26.80 for 70cl, Pentire

(Pentire/PA)

Taking inspiration from the Cornish coast, the distinct flavours of sea rosemary, woodruff, sea buckthorn, seaweed and pink grapefruit create a zesty, slightly bitter and tart (in a good way!) aperitif that’s full of vigour with waves of energising freshness. Simply top with tonic and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

7. New London Light Non Alcoholic Spirit, Midnight Sun, Wild Nordic Coastal Berries, Pine and Kelp, £27.50 for 70cl, Salcombe Gin

(Salcombe Gin/PA)

One of three variants (there’s also Aegean Sky and First Light), we’ve singled out Midnight Sun for its beguiling flavours of seaberries and elderberries with hints of pine. Beautifully fragrant, with aromas of tropical flowers and notes of nectar, there’s citrus, spice, earthy tones and a tangy complexity to this girly pink drink. Exotic and enticing, top with tonic and garnish with a raspberry and sprig of mint.

8. High Point Ruby Non-alcoholic Aperitif, £19.99 for 70cl, High Point

(High Point/PA)

One to remember for its gorgeous ruby red hue and herbal aromas, this fermented aperitif’s infused with local botanicals from the surrounding Cornish countryside, and there’s certainly depth of flavour to this captivating bittersweet drink, with lots of zesty, spicy notes that linger on the palate. Mix one part Ruby with four parts tonic and garnish with a slice of pink grapefruit, for a healthy alternative to a spiked aperitivo.

9. CROSSIP Winter Limited Edition Rich Berry Non-Alcoholic Spirit, £22 for 50cl, Crossip Drink

(CROSSIP Drinks/PA)

Winter warmer mocktails, mulled wine, hot toddy time without the vino? A fanfare of juicy black cherries, blackberries and raspberries steeped in cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, with underlying bitter notes of wormwood – this really is your go-to for avant-garde serves, to perk up the palate and put the jolly into January. Can also be topped with soda or tonic and served over ice for quick pick-me-ups with a berry rich punch. Deservedly delicious.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Vegetarian Times

Try These Cannabis Drinks During Your ‘Cali Sober’ Dry January

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Ok, we get it. ‘Cali Sober’ is a corny phrase. But, hey, we didn’t make it up. It’s an efficient way to describe the increasing number of people who are opting to limit or eliminate alcohol while continuing to use cannabis. Maybe that describes you all the time, or maybe it’s your approach to Dry January. Whatever your circumstances may be, you just might find that cannabis drinks pleasantly fill a niche where you might have otherwise consumed alcohol. And there are more and better cannabis drinks on the market now than ever before, taking inspiration from craft spirits, beers, and soft drinks. Read on to find some of the best.
DRINKS
SPY

The World’s Top 12 Cheap Wines That Are Actually Worth Drinking

A lot of you have a bone to pick with the best cheap wine and we simply can’t figure out why. Sure, that 1994 you tried on your honeymoon was good, but it didn’t blow your socks off, did it? Or, maybe you only think it was good because you were impressed by the heavy price point. As per a new study conducted by researchers at Basel University in Switzerland, it was found that wine drinkers were more likely to favor a cheaper red wine when lied to about the price. Researchers snagged a couple of bottles ranging from £8, £25...
DRINKS
The Independent

The best champagne deals for January 2022: Bottles that won’t break the bank

A glass of champagne is the epitome of celebration, whether it’s an anniversary with your significant other, a birthday toast, or just about any other occasion that demands some fizz.Thanks to its luxury status, the French beverage is an indulgent, and often expensive treat. However, there are plenty of deals now at both supermarkets – including Asda, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Morrisons – and wine specialists such as Laithwaites and Majestic.We’ve picked the best deals, which range from individual bottles to cases of six or 12 that are perfect for dinner parties or celebrating with friends and family.Featuring some of the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
williams-sonoma.com

5 Cocktails to Serve in a Copper Mug (That Aren’t a Moscow Mule)

There’s a lot to love about copper mugs – they are timelessly stylish yet also undeniably practical. So we couldn’t be happier that they’ve made such a resounding comeback. Their popularity in the US is inextricably linked to the Moscow Mule. Legend has it that the cocktail served in a now iconic copper mug was dreamed up in 1941 by three businessmen trying to make their wares – vodka, ginger beer, and copper mugs – more appealing to Americans. It proved to be a winning combination, and the rest is history.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

The best wine deals for January 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether it’s red, white or rosé, cosying up with a glass of wine is the perfect way to settle in for the winter.Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family for the impending new year or any upcoming birthdays or anniversaries. So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, the bottle rack needs a restock, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.As the nights draw in, why not...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SPY

20 of The Best Non-Alcoholic Aperitifs, Beers and Spirits

Table of Contents Alcohol-Free Apértifs Zero Proof Spirits Near Beer Simple Seltzers Nonalcoholic Wine In the past, nonalcoholic beverages were pretty much limited to drinks you’d find on the kid’s menu and a small selection of near-beers. Fortunately, we’re living through a golden age of nonalcoholic beverages as the mocktail renaissance continues full steam ahead. In cities like Los Angeles and New York, you can even find craft mocktail bars that don’t serve any alcohol at all. The mocktail has officially gone mainstream, with many bars and restaurants offering a dedicated mocktails section on their menus. Here at Spy, we’ve also reviewed brands like Ritual Zero Proof,...
DRINKS
5280.com

5 Ways to Make Nonalcoholic Drinks at Home (That Go Beyond Club Soda)

Forget Me Not’s beverage director Nicole Lebedevitch shares how to improve your at-home, free-spirit game. There once was a time when going sober meant missing out on the good drinks. But with new alcohol-free options stronger than O’Doul’s and club soda—not to mention more attention being paid to mixing up mocktails by the pros—nonalcoholic drinks can be just as well-balanced, complex, and grown-up as their boozy counterparts. We asked Forget Me Not beverage director Nicole Lebedevitch (who makes some of the best nonalcoholic cocktails in town) how to make superb sober sips at home.
DRINKS
Woman's World

Sipping Drinks Out of This Kind of Glass Could Save You From a Hangover This Holiday Season

The holiday party season is well underway — which, for some of us, means waking up with a pounding head after downing one too many glasses of cheer. It’s easy to carried away by the holiday spirit, but if you’re looking for a way to curb your consumption of alcohol (not to mention sugar and calories), science has a solution: Sip your beverage of choice from a champagne flute!
DRINKS
Simply Recipes

Mocktails for Dry January

It's Dry January. That means 31 alcohol-free days. There are loads of tasty and exciting nonalcoholic (N/A) drinks to get you through the month with ease. Over the last decade the N/A spirits category has blossomed from, “Have you heard about this gin that has no booze in it?” to a full catalog of wines, beers, cocktails, and other spirits. That's GREAT news for those who do not partake in alcohol because it opens up the world of mocktails and N/A or no-ABV (alcohol by volume) cocktails.
DRINKS
themanual.com

The 7 New Champagne of Beers to Drink This New Year’s Eve

Beer is always welcome, whether it’s a smoldering Sunday afternoon in August or a chilly December eve. Why should anything change during New Year’s Eve? Granted, it’s the occasion of occasions but there are some great beers out there that can compete with your favorite sparkling wine. And some are so celebratory and effervescent they’re practically bubbly anyway.
DRINKS
flaglerlive.com

How to Make Dry January a Success

Dry January, the campaign led by Alcohol Change UK that challenges people to get through January without alcohol, is now in its tenth year. In that time it has grown from 4,000 people signing up in 2013 to over 130,000 last year – although it’s likely that a far greater number take part without formally registering.
DRINKS
