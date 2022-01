Britain is considering the rollout of a fourth round of vaccinations against Covid-19 after both Israel and Germany gave the green light to a second set of boosters. Experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will examine evidence on levels of immunity given by three jabs as well as data on hospitalisations for the new omicron variant before making any decision on a fourth.

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO