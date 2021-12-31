ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla recalls some model 3 and model S vehicles in China

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s market regulator said on Friday that Tesla Inc will recall 19,697 imported...

Popular Mechanics

The Used Car Market Will Crash Soon—This Is Why

It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
Outsider.com

Tesla Delivers Nearly a Million Cars in 2021 Despite Shortages

Automakers all over the world are struggling with a computer chip shortage brought on by pandemic-related shutdowns. But that is apparently not stopping Tesla. On Sunday, Tesla announced that it had rolled out 936,000 cars last year, an 87 percent jump from 2020. Most of those cars were Model 3 sedans or Model Y hatchbacks, the New York Times reports.
NBC News

What's ahead for the auto industry in 2022?

From shortages of crucial semiconductor chips to shutdowns at major assembly plants, plus sky-rocketing car prices and empty dealerships, 2021 was a year to remember for auto manufacturers and consumers alike. But there was also a surge in sales of electric vehicles, and an increasing shift from sedans to SUVs and pickup trucks.
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
CNBC

China warns Walmart over alleged removal of Xinjiang-sourced products from stores

China's anti-graft agency on Friday accused Walmart of "stupidity and shorted-sightedness" after reports that its membership-based chain Sam's Club had removed Xinjiang-sourced products from stores. The Chinese government has been under scrutiny for its treatment of Uyghurs and other minority Muslims in Xinjiang. Other companies, including H&M and Intel, have...
insideevs.com

NIO Sold Over 10,000 EVs In December 2021

NIO reports another strong monthly result for electric car sales, but the growth rate slowed down in recent months. Last month, the Chinese company delivered 10,489 electric cars (up 50% year-over-year), just a few hundred units less than in the record November (10,878). The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are...
TheStreet

Tesla, Nio, Lucid: What to Expect from EV-Makers in 2022

After a rocky 2020 for the entire auto industry, electric vehicle sales rebounded in 2021 amid high demand for vehicles and a shortage of actual cars to buy. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, to be fair, never really suffered the way many traditional automakers did. The EV-maker led by CEO Elon Musk found ways to keep vehicle deliveries at steady, record levels even as chip shortages caused some automakers to cut production goals.
MarketRealist

'Tesla Killers': Polestar, Rivian, and More EV Stocks to Watch in 2022

For years, analysts have been searching for “Tesla killers” or the models that will take on Tesla’s electric cars. While there hasn’t been a Tesla-killer in the real sense, the urge to find the Tesla killer has acted as free marketing for Tesla cars, which arguably offer a better value proposition compared to other models. As we head into 2022, here are the EV stocks and electric car models that you should be watching.
Washington Post

Cars Are Suddenly Worth $3 Trillion, And It’s Not All Tesla

You might think that the IPO of electric-truck wunderkind Rivian Automotive Inc. — with its valuation soaring past $100 billion on zero revenue — perfectly captured the madness in autos in 2021. I disagree; it was actually Rivian’s first quarterly results, when the company said it would miss its production target by “a few hundred” vehicles. Ever alert to any ripples in its finely-tuned discounted cash flow model, the market promptly dinged the stock by 10%, or $9 billion, in a day.
