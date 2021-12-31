ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More rain tonight with wintry weather early Monday

By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
WDBJ7.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother round of rain arrives tonight with the front finally pushing through. The cold air will be delayed until Sunday night, but with another system moving along the front, rain could change over to snow into Monday morning. TONIGHT. A line of showers are expected to move in overnight...

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Snow accumulation expected Thursday

The National Weather Service in Paducah has increasing confidence in a forecast of some accumulating snow for the Ohio Valley on Thursday. A system will spread light to moderate accumulating snow across the region Thursday. Temperatures are expected to range from the upper teens along southern Illinois' Interstate 64 corridor to mid 20s elsewhere,
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Drought#New River#Sunday Rain
WHSV

Another round of snow on the way

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More snow on the way for Thursday night. Timing the start of the snow is key for temperatures and how much snow we will see. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER NIGHT and MORNING for snow Thursday night and Friday morning for icy roads and delays early Friday.
HARRISONBURG, VA
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WGAL

Snow expected Thursday night into Friday morning for Pennsylvania

Snow is expected by the end of the week for all of Pennsylvania. || Download the WGAL app | Get location-based alerts | Closings and Delays ||. "Light snow develops Thursday night into Friday morning, but it wraps up by sunrise. I’m thinking just a couple of quick inches overnight and it’s out by the Friday morning commute. But, your Friday morning commute will be impacted by this storm system as we dig out there. And we’ll see some blowing and drifting snow on Friday as winds pick up," said WGAL meteorologist Christine Ferreira.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTM

Virginia braces for another winter storm

DANVILLE, Va. – We could see another blast of winter weather Thursday night and Friday morning, but the National Weather Service says it won’t amount to much, at least not in the Danville area. Forecasters are calling for a half-inch of snow or less here on the Southside....
WDBJ7.com

VDOT pre-treating roads ahead of anticipated snowfall

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT started pre-treating roads Wednesday ahead of another possible winter storm. VDOT Salem posted photos of workers putting down brine on the roads to prevent the snow and ice from bonding to the road’s surface. VDOT spokesman Jason Bond says this will continue into Thursday on interstates and primary roads throughout the region.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wednesday Morning Update

Cold air continues tonight with slick spots likely for tomorrow morning. Watch for slick spots this morning as temperatures remain below freezing through noon.
ENVIRONMENT
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: More clouds Wednesday, tracking next chance for wintry weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team is already tracking our next chance for wintry weather later in the week. Before we see our next chance for snow, we’re anticipating a cloudy Wednesday ahead. The day will start below the freezing mark with morning temperatures in the lower 30s and 20s. Although mostly cloudy skies will be overhead, it will be slightly milder outside when compared to the beginning of the week. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands while the Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside will reach the lower 50s.
ROANOKE, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: First Significant Snow Chances Move In This Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Let’s talk about Thursday evening’s potential snow! The forecast for tomorrow is not a slam dunk, but then again when is it ever in Pittsburgh? WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos At this point, it looks like you should expect to see around an inch of snow region-wide. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center There will be places in the Laurel Highlands where snow totals will top two inches. While not a lot, this is the first significant chance for snow we have seen so far this season...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Until 9 A.M. Wednesday Due To Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat of freezing rain has prompted a winter weather advisory for the entire Philadelphia region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This will mainly impact Interstate 95 and eastern parts of the area. The rain is expected to cause a light glaze of ice due to cold morning temperatures and road surfaces, according to the National Weather Service. Winter Weather Advisory this morning for a light glaze of ice. Some freezing rain/drizzle this morning with temps at or below freezing. Road surfaces are also cold; watch for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces especially bridges and overpasses. #dewx #mdwx #njwx #pawx —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
themadisonrecord.com

Rain, wintry mix, frigid temps in the forecast for Thursday

MADISON – The new year continues to see bipolar weather patterns in North Alabama with the latest weather threat coming Thursday and Friday. Temps are expected to warm up to a high of 51 degrees today and a low in the mid 30s tonight. The US National Weather Service...
MADISON, AL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: It’ll Stay Very Cold For The Next Few Days

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cloudy and cold tonight with lows in the single digits and teens. A breezy northwest wind will create wind chills between 0 degrees to 10-below. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly cloudy and cold Thursday with highs in the mid-teens. Wind chills will be below zero. A few snow flurries will be possible. (Credit: CBS) For Friday, morning temperatures will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be as cold as 10 to 20 degrees below zero. Mid-teens for highs on Friday afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS) It’ll be partly cloudy and milder for Saturday, as highs return to the mid 30s. A mix of rain, sleet and snow is possible Saturday evening. Turning colder Sunday as a strong cold front moves into the area. Temperatures crash to the teens by Sunday afternoon and single digits for Sunday night. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Cloudy with flurries possible. Low 12 with wind chills below zero. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible. High 15 with wind chills below zero. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 16 with wind chills below zero. (Credit: CBS)  
CHICAGO, IL
WTOK-TV

Mild today, then rain and possible wintry weather for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southerly winds will help our temps climb to near 60 degrees today. Old Man Winter’s grip has been firm on our area all week, but the grip briefly loosens up. So, enjoy near average highs today with isolated showers possible as a front moves into our area and stalls.
MERIDIAN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy